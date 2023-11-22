Quảng Ninh's green economy goals drive industrial development

VIETNAM, November 22 - QUẢNG NINH — Over the past decade, Quảng Ninh Province has successfully executed a strategic shift from a "brown" to a "green" economy, positioning itself as a key player in the transformation of the economic structure.

With visionary leadership and steadfast goals, the province has focused on attracting investments and developing the processing and manufacturing industry, considering it a fundamental pillar of the economy.

Strategic direction and achievements

Quảng Ninh, one of the seven key provinces in the northern economic region, consistently ranked among the top contributors to the national industrial production’s added value during the 2011-20 period.

By 2020, the province's industrial sector accounted for approximately 3.9 per cent of the national added value, securing the 8th position out of 63 provinces and cities. Notably, the processing and manufacturing industry exhibited a remarkable growth rate of around 13 per cent per year, with key sub-sectors such as textile and leather products, mechanics and metal manufacturing, and wood processing making significant contributions.

Recognising the pivotal role of this industry in the province's development, the provincial Party Committee has provided strong leadership and outlined programmes and plans to promote the sector.

Following the XV provincial Party Congress (2020-25 term), the Party Committee issued Resolution 01-NQ/TU, outlining the development of the processing and manufacturing sector from 2020 to 2025 and projecting goals up to 2030.

Quảng Ninh aims to make this sector contribute over 15 per cent to the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) by 2025, with an annual average growth rate of 17 per cent, attracting over VNĐ50 trillion (US$2.1 billion) in total investment and creating at least 30,000 new jobs. The province targets the sector reaching a 20 per cent share in GRDP by 2030, with a 20 per cent annual average growth rate, attracting over VNĐ100 trillion in total investment and creating more than 50,000 new jobs.

The resolutions have received positive evaluations from macroeconomic experts, domestic and foreign investors, aligning well with the practical requirements of Quảng Ninh's development, especially amid the challenging context of the COVID-19 pandemic. These resolutions reflect the province's new vision and innovative thinking for the 2020-25 term.

In line with Resolution 01-NQ/TU, the provincial Standing Committee has directed the provincial People's Committee to formulate and issue Action Programme 01/CTr-UBND on January 4, 2021, to implement the resolutions. The programme comprises 38 tasks categorised into eight solution groups, assigning responsibilities to departments, sectors and localities for implementation.

The province emphasises the central task of rapid and sustainable development of key economic zones and industrial parks to stimulate investment attraction and the manufacturing industry’s development.

Infrastructure development

Quảng Ninh has prioritised infrastructure development to attract investments and facilitate business growth. The province has completed numerous dynamic transportation projects over the past three years, including the Hạ Long - Hải Phòng, Hạ Long - Vân Đồn, Vân Đồn - Móng Cái expressways, and the coastal road from Hạ Long to Cẩm Phả. These projects aim to reduce travel time between regions, enhance regional connectivity and boost socio-economic development.

To be a sustainable growth engine, the province has focused on progressing and attracting investments to develop technical infrastructure for industrial zones and clusters.

Quảng Ninh, once ranked low in terms of industrial infrastructure, has now successfully built and improved six industrial parks with modern and synchronised technical infrastructure. The province is moving towards completing 16 industrial parks and five industrial clusters, following the approved development plan. Quảng Ninh is developing eco-friendly and specialised industrial parks, attracting secondary investors with both domestic and foreign capital.

To instil confidence in investors and attract resources to the processing and manufacturing sector, Quảng Ninh has intensified reforms in administrative procedures related to investment and activities affecting business operations. The province has proactively proposed amendments and cancellations of legal provisions and procedures that hindered progress.

The province has also established and maintained effective models and breakthrough practices, such as administrative centres at all levels, investment promotion agencies, and special working groups supporting businesses and investors.

As a result, Quảng Ninh has become a magnet for large-scale investments from reputable companies in the manufacturing sector. Notable examples include Foxconn and Jinko Solar.

Foxconn, a global leader in the industry, invested over $383 million in three projects in Quảng Ninh, focusing on the production of electronic components and modules. Jinko Solar, the world's largest producer of advanced solar panels, invested over $2.5 billion in the province, establishing itself as a crucial player in the global supply chain.

The province is also a prime investment destination for a series of major projects in the construction and building sector. Among these projects are the production of safety products for automobiles and motorcycles invested by Autoliv Vietnam LLC, a member of the global Autoliv Group, at Sông Khoai industrial park, with a total investment of $154 million, and the Automobile Production and Assembly Complex at Việt Hưng industrial park, spearheaded by Thành Công Group in collaboration with Skoda Auto from the Czech Republic, boasting a total investment exceeding VNĐ8.6 trillion. — VNS