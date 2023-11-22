Protective Clothing Market Size to Hit USD 18.23 billion With 6.1% CAGR By 2029 | Says Exactitude Consultancy

Protective Clothing Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protective clothing market is expected to grow at 6.1 % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 18.23 billion by 2029 from USD 8.9 billion in 2022.

The term "protective clothing" refers to any clothing that has been specifically designed, treated, or manufactured to protect users from risks posed by hazardous working conditions or extremely harsh environmental conditions. To protect employees from a contaminated or infectious working environment, a specific type of protective clothing may be created. Personal protection equipment (PPE) is a term that frequently refers to protective clothing.

The market for protective clothing is expected to be driven by employers' and employees' growing concern about workplace safety. North America has the greatest need for protective clothing, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Protection clothing is made to keep wearers safe at home and at work. The strict laws governing employee safety in developed economies are primarily responsible for the demand for protective clothing. High growth in developing economies, as well as increased worker safety awareness, are expected to aid in the expansion of the protective clothing market. Because of growing concerns about worker safety in a variety of industries, the market for protective apparel is expected to expand.

Recent developments:

• On December 14, 2021, the deal was initially disclosed. Neogen Corporation stated that it had completed the previously announced merger with 3M’s Food Safety business to create an innovative leader in the food safety sector with a wide variety of products and a strategic focus on the category’s long-term growth possibilities.

• In August 2020, Honeywell International Inc. started producing N95 face masks in India. The new production plant will concentrate on delivering automation solutions, field instruments, testing, and manufacturing equipment for the process industries and continue making an addition to continuing to make cutting-edge face masks.

North America accounted for 33 % market share of the global value protective clothing market.

The usage of robust, high-performance apparel that can shield the wearer from a variety of dangers is required by local rules. The need for protective gear in the healthcare/medical industry is expanding as a result of medical professionals’ growing awareness of ethical medical procedures. Technical textiles and protective apparel are mostly exported from North America to Brazil, South Korea, India, China, and China. Increased safety awareness and laws requiring the use of protective garments in many industries are the main factors driving the market.

Europe region accounted for the second largest market in the protective clothing market. In 2021, Europe dominated the market and contributed 31.16% of worldwide sales. The usage of protective clothing in both new building and renovation activities are anticipated to increase in Europe as a result of low borrowing rates. The market is anticipated to be driven by demographic variables such as economic activity and income distribution variations.

Key Aspects and Trends Associated with The Protective Clothing Market:

• Types of Protective Clothing:

Chemical Protective Clothing: Designed to protect against chemical exposure.

Flame Resistant Clothing: Provides protection against flames and heat.

Medical Protective Clothing: Used in healthcare settings to protect against infectious agents.

High-Visibility Clothing: Enhances visibility in low-light conditions, commonly used in construction and traffic control.

Cold-Weather Clothing: Designed for protection in extreme cold conditions.

Cut-Resistant Clothing: Protects against cuts and abrasions, often used in industries involving sharp objects.

• Market Growth:

The protective clothing market has experienced significant growth due to increased awareness of workplace safety and regulatory requirements in various industries.

• Pandemic Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), including protective clothing. Healthcare workers, in particular, required additional protective gear to minimize the risk of infection.

• Technological Advancements:

Continuous advancements in materials and technologies have led to the development of more comfortable, breathable, and durable protective clothing.

• Regulatory Standards:

Stringent safety regulations and standards set by government bodies and industry associations drive the adoption of protective clothing. Compliance with these standards is crucial for manufacturers.

• Sustainability:

There is a growing focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly materials and manufacturing processes within the protective clothing industry.

• Globalization:

The globalization of supply chains has led to increased competition among manufacturers, with companies expanding their market presence globally.

• Market Segmentation:

The protective clothing market is segmented based on the type of clothing, application, end-user industry, and region.

• Key Players:

Major companies in the protective clothing market include DuPont, Honeywell, 3M, Ansell, Lakeland Industries, and others. These companies often engage in research and development to introduce innovative products.

• Health and Safety Awareness:

Increasing awareness of the importance of health and safety in workplaces contributes to the demand for protective clothing.

• Customization and Fashion:

There is a trend toward customizable and more aesthetically pleasing protective clothing, especially in industries where employees wear PPE for extended periods.

Protective Clothing Market Technological Trends

• Smart Textiles and Wearables:

Integration of smart textiles and wearable technologies into protective clothing. This includes the incorporation of sensors for monitoring various parameters like temperature, heart rate, and exposure to hazardous substances.

• Nanotechnology:

Use of nanotechnology in the development of protective clothing materials. Nanomaterials can enhance the strength, durability, and protective capabilities of fabrics while maintaining flexibility and breathability.

• Advanced Materials:

Exploration and adoption of advanced materials, such as aramid fibers, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE), and other high-performance materials that offer improved protection against multiple hazards.

• Antimicrobial Fabrics:

Integration of antimicrobial agents into protective clothing to inhibit the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms, especially relevant in medical and healthcare settings.

• Breathable and Comfortable Fabrics:

Development of fabrics that are not only protective but also breathable and comfortable for extended wear. This is particularly important in industries where workers need to wear protective clothing for long durations.

• Augmented Reality (AR) and Heads-Up Displays:

Incorporation of AR and heads-up display technologies into protective gear, providing workers with real-time information, instructions, and visualizations of their surroundings.

Protective Clothing Market Key Players

• 3M Company

• E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

• Ansell Limited

• Kimberly Clark Corp

• Lakeland Industries Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Royal TenCate Nv

• Teijin Limited

• Sioen Industries Nv

• Lion Apparel Inc.

• Globe Manufacturing Co. Llc

• PBI Performance Product Inc.

• Work rite Uniform Company Inc

• Logistik Unicorn Inc.

• VF Image wear Inc.

• Globus Ltd

• Kermel Industries

• Newtex Industries Inc

• Hydrowear B.V.

• Protective Industrial Products Inc.

• Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

• Radians Inc

• National Safety Apparel

• Lindstrom Group.

Key Market Segments: Protective Clothing Market

Protective Clothing Market By Material Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• Aramid & Blends

• Polyolefin & Blends

• Polyamide

• Pbi

• Cotton Fibers

• Laminated Polyester

• Uhmw Pe

• Others

Protective Clothing Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• Thermal

• Visibility

• Mechanical

• Chemical

• Biological/Radiation

• Other Applications

Protective Clothing Market By Industry Vertical, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Firefighting & Law Enforcement

• Healthcare/Medical

• Mining

• Military

• Warehouse & Logistics

• Others

Protective Clothing Market By End-Use Industry 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

• Industrial User

• Personal User

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Safety Regulations and Standards: Increasing awareness of workplace safety and the implementation of stringent safety regulations across various industries drive the demand for protective clothing.

• Growth in End-user Industries: The growth of industries such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, and oil and gas increases the demand for protective clothing to ensure the safety of workers.

• Technological Advancements: Innovations in materials and technology enhance the performance of protective clothing, making them more effective and comfortable for users.

• Pandemic Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), including protective clothing, leading to increased production and sales.

Restraints:

• High Costs: The cost of high-quality protective clothing can be a significant barrier, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), limiting their adoption.

• Limited Awareness: In some industries, there may be a lack of awareness regarding the importance of protective clothing, leading to lower demand.

• Environmental Concerns: The disposal of certain types of protective clothing can raise environmental concerns, especially if they are not biodegradable or recyclable.

Opportunities:

• Emerging Markets: Growing industrialization in developing countries presents opportunities for the expansion of the protective clothing market.

• Customization and Innovation: The demand for customized and innovative protective clothing solutions can be a market opportunity for manufacturers.

• Healthcare Sector Growth: The healthcare sector's increasing focus on infection prevention and control measures can drive the demand for specialized protective clothing.

Challenges:

• Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the supply chain, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, can pose challenges for manufacturers and distributors of protective clothing.

• Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to evolving safety standards and regulations can be challenging for manufacturers, especially as they vary across industries and regions.

• Competition: The market is competitive, and companies need to continuously invest in research and development to stay ahead in terms of product quality and innovation.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the current size of the protective clothing market?

2. What is the expected protective clothing market growth rate over the next 7 years?

3. Who are the major players in the protective clothing market and what is their market share?

4. What are the end-user industries driving demand for the market and what is their outlook?

5. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-pacific, the middle east, and Africa?

6. How is the economic environment affecting the protective clothing market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

7. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the protective clothing market?

8. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global protective clothing market?

9. What are the key drivers of growth in the protective clothing market?

