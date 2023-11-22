Plastic Decking Market Sale Volume witness a 11% CAGR, to reach above USD 10.85 Billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Plastic Decking Market

Plastic Decking Market is driven by low-maintenance demand, durability appeal, environmental awareness, and technological innovations.

The plastic decking market has shown robust growth, driven by demand for low-maintenance, durable outdoor decking solutions, with a focus on sustainability and resistance to environmental elements.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plastic decking market is expected to grow at 11% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.85 Billion by 2029 from USD 4.24 Billion in 2022.

PVC decking, also known as plastic decking, is entirely made of plastic wood and has a few advantages over traditional wood decking. Synthetic terraces are low-maintenance and do not require painting, staining, sealing, sanding, or sealing. Furthermore, plastic decking is resistant to dirt, moisture, and insect infestation. Its endurance significantly extends the life of projects and adds value for future generations. The growing aesthetic value of synthetic decking to structures and buildings as a result of urbanisation is driving the industry's growth. Modern polymers, such as HDPE and LDPE, are extremely durable.

The plastic decking industry has been steadily growing, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Plastic decking is becoming increasingly popular due to its low maintenance requirements, durability, and environmental friendliness. As the demand for low-maintenance decking materials grows, many homeowners are opting for plastic decking. When manufacturers use recycled materials to make their products, they reduce waste and have a less negative impact on the environment. In the plastic decking industry, sustainability is becoming increasingly important. As the popularity of plastic decking grows, competition is expected to heat up. Manufacturers promote the benefits of their products over traditional wood decking by offering unique patterns, colours, and features.

Download PDF Brochure@:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18825/plastic-decking-market/#request-a-sample

Recent developments:

• On October 2023, TimberTech, one of the world’s leading brands for beautiful, sustainable, high-performance decking and outdoor living products, joined forces with Yardzen, a premier online landscape design platform, to simplify the process for homeowners looking to design a custom outdoor oasis.

• On December 2022, Fiberon, a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding, today announced a partnership with HomeSphere, a platform connecting building product manufacturers to 2,700+ homebuilders who collectively construct more homes than the top five public homebuilders combined.

North America dominated the plastic decking market in 2022 with a 43% share.

It is anticipated that a strong demand for low-maintenance building materials from the region’s quickly expanding construction industry will drive market revenue growth. In addition, stringent rules outlawing the use of wood in North America have accelerated the use of plastic decking. Consumer interest in outdoor living is anticipated to increase as more people opt to add a deck to their homes in order to boost their available living space and property value. The primary variables influencing decking demand will be an increase in house renovations and housing completions. As part of the outdoor living trend, more restaurants and hotels are anticipated to construct decks to provide customers with comfortable areas to sit and eat outside.

Some Key Points That Were Relevant at The Time:

• Growing Demand for Low-Maintenance Materials: Plastic decking gained popularity because it requires less maintenance compared to traditional wood decking. Consumers appreciate the fact that plastic decks don't need staining or sealing and are resistant to rotting, warping, and insect damage.

• Durability and Longevity: Plastic decking materials, such as composite decking, are known for their durability and long lifespan. They are resistant to moisture, fading, and scratches, making them an attractive option for homeowners looking for a low-maintenance and long-lasting decking solution.

• Environmental Considerations: Some plastic decking products are marketed as environmentally friendly because they use recycled materials, such as recycled plastics and wood fibers. This can be appealing to environmentally conscious consumers who want sustainable building materials.

• Innovation and Product Development: Companies in the plastic decking market were investing in research and development to improve the performance and aesthetics of their products. New technologies and designs were being introduced to enhance the overall quality and appearance of plastic decking.

• Regulatory Environment: Regulatory factors, such as building codes and environmental regulations, can impact the plastic decking market. Compliance with these regulations is essential for market players to ensure the acceptance and success of their products.

• Market Competition: The plastic decking market was competitive, with several companies offering a variety of products. Competition often leads to innovation as companies strive to differentiate their offerings and meet the diverse needs of consumers.

Plastic Decking Market Technological Trends

• Capped Composite Decking: Capped composite decking involves the addition of a protective polymer shell to the surface of the composite material. This shell enhances the durability and resistance of the decking to elements such as moisture, UV rays, and scratches. This technology was gaining popularity for its ability to provide an extra layer of protection and improve the overall performance of composite decking.

• Enhanced Aesthetics through Advanced Manufacturing Techniques: Technological advancements in manufacturing processes allowed for more realistic wood grain patterns and textures in plastic decking materials. This helped to address one of the historical drawbacks of plastic decking – the sometimes-artificial appearance.

• Hidden Fastening Systems: Technological innovations in fastening systems for plastic decking were becoming more prevalent. Hidden fastening systems improve the aesthetic appeal of decks by eliminating visible screws or nails. They also contribute to a smoother surface and can enhance the longevity of the decking.

• Recycled Materials and Sustainable Practices: The use of recycled materials, such as recycled plastics and wood fibers, in the manufacturing of plastic decking continued to be a significant trend. Manufacturers were exploring ways to increase the sustainability of their products and reduce their environmental impact.

• Smart Decking Systems: Integration of technology into decking systems was an emerging trend. This included features such as built-in lighting, sensors, and smart connectivity. For instance, some decking systems incorporated LED lighting for both aesthetic and functional purposes, making outdoor spaces more versatile and enjoyable.

• Improved Installation Systems: Innovations in installation systems aimed to simplify the installation process and reduce labor time. Some plastic decking products featured interlocking systems or proprietary installation methods that made it easier for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts to install decking efficiently.

• Advanced Material Compositions: Ongoing research and development efforts focused on creating plastic decking materials with advanced formulations that offered improved performance characteristics. This included enhancements in terms of strength, resistance to fading, and overall durability.

Plastic Decking Market Players

• Ecospace

• Timbertech

• TREX

• Fiberon LLC

• London Decking Company

• Cardinal Building Products

• Green Bay Decking

• Tamko Building Products Inc

• Avon Plastics

• HOSUNG WPC

Browse In-depth Market Research Report

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/18825/plastic-decking-market/

Key Market Segments: Plastic Decking Market

Plastic Decking Market By Resin Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• High-Density Polyethylene

• Low-Density Polyethylene

• Polyethylene

Plastic Decking Market By Composite, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Capped

• Uncapped

Plastic Decking Market By Construction Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Repairs & Remodeling

• New Deck

Plastic Decking Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

• Residential

• Non-Residential

Market Dynamics

1. Drivers:

a. Durability and Longevity: Plastic decking is often preferred for its durability and resistance to elements such as moisture, rot, and insects. This makes it an attractive option for outdoor applications.

b. Low Maintenance: Plastic decking requires minimal maintenance compared to traditional wood decking. This feature appeals to consumers looking for a low-maintenance outdoor decking solution.

c. Environmental Sustainability: Some types of plastic decking are made from recycled materials, contributing to sustainability efforts. Consumers increasingly value eco-friendly building materials.

d. Wide Range of Designs: Manufacturers offer a variety of colors, textures, and finishes in plastic decking, providing consumers with options to match their aesthetic preferences.

e. Ease of Installation: Plastic decking is often designed for easy installation, reducing labor costs and time.

2. Restraints:

a. Initial Cost: While the long-term maintenance costs are low, the initial cost of plastic decking materials can be higher compared to traditional wood options.

b. Heat Retention: Some plastic decking materials may retain heat, making them uncomfortable to walk on during hot weather.

c. Limited Aesthetic Appeal for Some Consumers: Despite a wide range of designs, some consumers may still prefer the natural look and feel of wood over plastic.

3. Opportunities:

a. Innovation in Materials: Ongoing research and development in plastic composite materials can lead to the creation of more advanced, cost-effective, and sustainable decking options.

b. Growing Construction Industry: The overall growth in the construction industry, particularly in residential construction, can drive the demand for decking materials.

c. Rising Environmental Awareness: Increasing awareness of environmental issues may lead to a higher demand for eco-friendly and recycled-content plastic decking.

4. Challenges:

a. Competition from Other Materials: Plastic decking faces competition from other decking materials, such as wood, composite, and metal.

b. Perception Challenges: Some consumers may still associate plastic with lower quality or less aesthetic appeal, impacting the market acceptance of plastic decking.

c. Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations related to the use of certain materials and environmental concerns may pose challenges for manufacturers.

d. Economic Factors: Economic downturns can impact the construction industry, affecting the demand for decking materials.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the plastic decking market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the plastic decking market and what is their market share?

3. What are the construction type industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, And Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the plastic decking market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the plastic decking market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global plastic decking market?

8. What are the key drivers of growth in the plastic decking market?

9. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?

Discover more research Reports on Chemical & Material Industry, by Exactitude Consultancy

Wood Plastic Composite Market by Product (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride, Others), by Application (Building and Construction, Automotive Component, Industrial and Consumer Goods, Others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/17718/wood-plastic-composite-market/

Flooring Market by End-Use (Residential, Non-residential) Material (Carpets & Rugs, Resilient (Vinyl, Cork, Linoleum, Rubber, Resin), Non-resilient (Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Laminate)) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7196/flooring-market/

Industrial Floor Coating Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Hybrid, Others), Component (Single Component, Double Component, Triple Component, and Others), End Use (Manufacturing, Aviation, Transportation, Food Processing, Science & Technology and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis, Region and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7230/industrial-floor-coating-market/

Construction Plastics Market by Plastic Types (Expanded Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride), Application (Insulation Materials, Windows & Doors, Pipes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7593/construction-plastics-market

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/