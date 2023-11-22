Ukraine: Young European Ambassadors to host interactive sessions on the EU for youth in Lviv

Young European Ambassadors will host an interactive event teaching young people in Lviv about the European Union. The event will take place on 24 November, at 1 PM EEST, with the support of Lviv City Council and is open to youth in the city.

Young people will receive lectures about the history of the European Union, its main institutions and the opportunities it offers Ukrainian youth.

Participants will also network and engage in interactive games like ‘Guess the EU country by its flag’ and ‘EU-Ukraine relations in parts’, as well as a Kahoot quiz on the EU with awards for the winners.

Earlier in the week on 20 November, YEAs held two activities at the Lviv Academic Gymnasium for pupils in grades 9 and 10, involving over 60 young people.

Pupils in grade 9 were given a presentation on youth opportunities and programmes offered by the EU. Grade 10 pupils were given a presentation on the European Union and also took part in interactive games aimed at informing them about the EU.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

Find out more

Registration form

Young European Ambassadors Initiative