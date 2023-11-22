‘Ten years ago, the people of Ukraine spoke out for freedom and Europe’ – Charles Michel attends Euromaidan commemoration in Kyiv

On 21 November, European Council President Charles Michel travelled to Kyiv, Ukraine, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan uprising, together with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

In his address at the commemorative ceremony, President Michel underlined that Ukraine is fighting for our common values and our common future.

“Ten years ago, on Maidan Square, the people of Ukraine spoke out for freedom, for Europe and for democratic principles. The Maidan uprising is a landmark in our shared European history,” said Michel in Kyiv.

He reiterated that the EU would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it took.

The leaders also discussed Ukraine’s and Moldova’s respective EU paths and the next steps ahead of the European Council meeting in December. President Michel commended both countries’ progress on their European path, underlining that enlargement was a strategic responsibility for the EU, and that all sides needed to prepare.

“In the current geopolitical circumstances, more than ever, enlargement is a strategic investment for the European Union. An investment in peace, prosperity, and democratic values,” said Charles Michel.

