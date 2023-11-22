Hydroponics Market to Reach USD 4.53 billion by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 7.4% CAGR

Global Hydroponics Market include Triton Food works Pvt, Ltd, Green Sense Farms, Emirated Hydroponics Farm

Hydroponics market thrives with sustainable agriculture, rising urban farming trends, and increasing demand for high-yield, resource-efficient crops.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Hydroponics “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Hydroponics market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The hydroponics market is expected to grow at 7.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4.53 billion by 2029 from USD 2.36 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Triton Food works Pvt, Ltd, Green Sense Farms, Emirated Hydroponics Farm, Gotham Greens, American Hydroponics, Advanced Nutrients, Vitalink, AeroFarms, Badia Farms, InFarm, Bright Farms

Industry News:

25-10-2022: – AeroFarms® announced the expansion from the Northeast region to all Whole Foods Market locations nationwide to meet increased customer demand for its specialty greens celebrated for their elevated flavor. The AeroFarms national launch is an industry first for an indoor grower to be part of the Whole Foods Market Global Planogram.

20-09-2022: – Leading vertical farm companies had committed to a Vertical Farming Identity Statement and Industry Manifesto. An unprecedented industry momentum to contribute jointly to a sustainable transformation of global food systems.

Hydroponics Market Segmentation:

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Europe has been one of the main regions in the world market for hydroponics, accounting for 34% of the total market, and it is anticipated that this trend would continue in the years to come. The popularity of hydroponic farming is being sparked by the rising demand for organic produce in Europe. Growers like hydroponics because it enables the production of premium organic produce in a controlled environment. The Netherlands is one of the top hydroponic farming nations in the world and is home to some of the biggest hydroponic farms in Europe. The nation has a long history of agricultural innovation and is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly farming methods.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Hydroponics market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Hydroponics Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Hydroponics market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Hydroponics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Hydroponics market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Hydroponics market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Hydroponics Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Hydroponics market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Hydroponics market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Hydroponics Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Hydroponics Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

