Peacock, Hulu, Max, and Paramount Plus: Black Friday Deals

Black Friday

Black Friday deals on streaming: Hulu at $1/mo, Max with Ads $2.99/mo, Peacock $1.99/mo, Paramount Plus $1.99/mo. Sign up now for big savings!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, the streaming service industry is joining the fray of holiday discounts with unprecedented offers. In what marks a significant shift from the typical pricing trends seen in recent years, major streaming platforms including Hulu, Max, Peacock, and Paramount Plus are unveiling substantial Black Friday deals. This Cyber Week, these streaming giants are slashing their subscription prices, offering discounts as steep as 87% off.

In a timely move for the onset of the cozy season, these popular services are providing an ideal opportunity for both new and returning subscribers to access a wealth of entertainment at a fraction of the usual cost. With the array of deals available, viewers can look forward to immersing themselves in the latest TV shows, movies, and live sports events.

Highlighting the exceptional nature of these deals, Hulu, for instance, is offering its ad-supported version, typically priced at $7.99 per month, for an annual rate of just $11.99 if subscribed by Nov. 28 – effectively $1 a month. This is the most substantial discount since Hulu's price increase in October, available to new subscribers and those who have been inactive for over a month.

Peacock Black Friday Deal

Peacock has announced its Black Friday offer, presenting an irresistible deal for streaming enthusiasts. Subscribers can now get Peacock for only $1.99 per month for 12 months using the code BIGDEAL, or opt for a one-year subscription at $19.99 with the code YEARLONG. Peacock Black Friday Page

Max Black Friday Deal

Max is currently presenting an attractive deal for its 'Max With Ads' plan. Available now through Nov. 27, this plan is being offered at $2.99 per month for six months, a significant reduction from the usual monthly rate of $9.99. This deal allows subscribers to save over $40 during the discounted period, granting access to HBO's premium content and popular shows from the 90 Day Fiancé universe. Post the discounted trial, the plan will auto-renew at $9.99 per month unless cancelled.

This offer is open to both new and returning customers on Max.com. While there are no specified restrictions on the 'returning' group, the deal is also accessible through Roku, Google Play, and Apple platforms. For Amazon Fire users, the offer is limited to new customers only. Max Black Friday Page

Hulu Black Friday Deal

Hulu is offering its ad-supported version, typically priced at $7.99 per month, for an annual rate of just $11.99 if subscribed by Nov. 28 – effectively reducing the monthly cost to $1. This marks the most substantial discount since Hulu's price increase in October. This deal is available to new subscribers and those who have been inactive for over a month.

Paramount Plus Black Friday Deal

Paramount Plus has introduced a discount on its ad-supported plan, reducing it to $1.99 per month for the first three months, down from $5.99. This offer is valid through Dec. 3. Moreover, Paramount Plus, coupled with Showtime, is available at $3.99 per month for the first three months for its ad-free version, a significant decrease from the usual $11.99. This plan is a treasure trove of content, including original series like 'Evil' and 'Frasier,' and allows for offline viewing and access to Showtime exclusives.

Paramount Plus caters extensively to sports enthusiasts, being the exclusive streaming home for Super Bowl LVIII, along with NFL and NCAA college football games. Paramount Plus Black Friday Page

Conclusion

These Black Friday deals represent a unique opportunity for viewers to access a vast array of content at significantly reduced costs. These offers are expected to attract a considerable number of new subscribers seeking quality entertainment at an affordable price.