Vertical Farming Market Size to Surpass USD 22.18 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 24%

Vertical Farming Market

Global Vertical Farming Market include AeroFarms, Plenty, Green Spirit Farms, Bowery Farming, BrightFarms, Gotham Greens

Vertical farming market grows with urbanization, resource efficiency, and year-round crop production, addressing global food challenges and sustainability concerns.

Vertical farming market is expected to grow at 24% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It was valued 3.20 billion at 2022. It is expected to reach above USD 22.18 billion by 2029.

Top companies covered in this report: AeroFarms, Plenty, Green Spirit Farms, Bowery Farming, BrightFarms, Gotham Greens, Iron Ox, Infarm, Agricool, CropOne, Illumitex, PodPonics, Surna, Freght Farms

Recent Development:

January 11, 2023: AeroFarms Launched 9 New Community Farms To Provide Additional 2 Tons Of Fresh Food Access To 4,500+ Local Students.

September 16, 2022: Caffè Panna announced partnership with Bowery Farming.

Vertical Farming Market Segmentation:

Vertical Farming Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Vertical Farming Market By Structure, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Building-Based Vertical Farms

Shipping-Container Vertical Farms

Vertical Farming Market By Component, 2023-2029, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Lighting System

Irrigation And Fertigation System

Climate Control

Sensors

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India. Data will be provided for the market estimations using 2022 as the base year.

The market in North America is expanding and is projected to continue to do so in the years to come. Growing adoption by commercial growers and rising demand for locally farmed, fresh fruit are the main driving forces in the area. Customers in North America are becoming more concerned about the effects of conventional agriculture on the environment and are looking for locally grown, fresh produce that is herbicide- and pesticide-free. By enabling crops to grow in a controlled environment that can be situated close to urban centers, farming addresses these issues by minimizing the need for transportation and the related emissions. Commercial producers in North America are utilizing the farming technique more frequently to boost productivity and profitability. For instance, this type of farming enables growers to produce more crops per square foot of area, so requiring less land and costing less.

