Video Telemedicine Market Granular View Of Industry From Various End-Use Segments | Polycom Inc., Vidyo Inc
Video telemedicine is the use of videoconferencing technologies for healthcare services such as remote patient monitoring, consultation, diagnosis and treatment. Video telemedicine improves access to care and supports various specialties including dermatology, cardiology, psychiatry and general consultations.
Market Dynamics:
The video telemedicine market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising adoption of telehealth solutions and growing demand for remote healthcare services. Additionally, increasing internet penetration and rising investments by healthcare organizations in telemedicine are also expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases and growing need to reduce healthcare costs are further expected to propel the demand for video telemedicine services between 2023 and 2030. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, shortages of physicians in rural areas and growing usage of mobile health apps are some other key factors expected to drive the market growth.
Major companies in Video Telemedicine Market are:
✤ Huawei technologies Co. Ltd.
✤ Polycom Inc.
✤ Vidyo Inc.
✤ Adobe Systems Incorporated
✤ Cisco Systems Inc.
✤ Avaya Inc.
✤ ZTE Corporation
✤ West Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.
Additionally, this research discusses the basic factors influencing market growth as well as the chances, difficulties, and risks that the leading rivals and the sector as a whole confront. It also examines important new trends and their effects on present and future growth.
The comprehensive research evaluation of the global Video Telemedicine Market gives granular analysis of the industry's new upgrades, extreme trends, current market pilots, obstacles, standards, and technical domain.
Video Telemedicine Market Driver: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving the Adoption of Video Telemedicine Solutions
The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory diseases is increasing at an alarming rate across the globe. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases accounted for around 60% of total reported deaths in the world in 2001. Chronic diseases require long term management and frequent consultations with physicians. Traditional in-person consultations with physicians for such patients require considerable time and effort on part of the patients. Video telemedicine solutions allow patients to virtually consult with physicians from the comforts of their home. This eliminates the need to travel long distances to healthcare facilities for routine consultation regarding management of chronic conditions. The convenience offered by video telemedicine is driving its adoption significantly among patients with chronic diseases globally.
Video Telemedicine Market Driver: Growing Geriatric Population Boosting Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring
The global geriatric population, aged 65 years or above, is growing rapidly. As per the United Nations, the population of people aged 65 years or more is projected to increase from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050 worldwide. Elderly patients are more prone to developing chronic health conditions and disabilities that require constant medical supervision. Video telemedicine solutions enable remote monitoring of vitals as well as virtual consultation of elderly patients from their homes. This alleviates the need for them to frequently visit hospitals or clinics. It also allows family members or caregivers to keep a close watch on the health of elderly people remotely. The growing geriatric demography is likely to propel the demand for remote patient monitoring solutions enabled by telemedicine.
Video Telemedicine Market Restrain: Lack of Reimbursement Policies Hindering Adoption
While telemedicine provides several advantages, absence of clear and favorable reimbursement policies by medical insurers poses a major challenge to the widespread adoption of video telemedicine globally. Healthcare providers are reluctant to offer telemedicine services owing to uncertainty regarding reimbursement. Patients also hesitate in utilizing telemedicine due to concerns over who will bear the costs. Lack of uniform guidelines around reimbursement for telehealth services leads to confusion. Reimbursement policies differ significantly across countries and regions based on type and specialty of services offered through telemedicine. Unless comprehensive and favorable reimbursement frameworks are put in place, healthcare providers and patients may not fully embrace the benefits of telehealth, especially in developing nations. This acts as a key roadblock to the growth of video telemedicine market.
Video Telemedicine Market Opportunity: Healthcare Infrastructure Build-Up in Developing Countries Opening New Avenues
Developing nations across Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are ramping up investments to modernize their healthcare systems. There is a growing emphasis on building digital healthcare infrastructure and telehealth capabilities. For instance, India’s National Digital Health Mission aims to develop a nationwide digital health ecosystem enabling equal access to quality healthcare through teleconsultations, eHealth records, and more. China also has an ambitious plan to achieve universal healthcare access through telemedicine by 2030. Several other developing countries are introducing favorable telehealth regulations and allocating funds to set up requisite IT infrastructure. This provides new opportunities for video telemedicine vendors to partner with healthcare providers, insurers as well as governments to deliver virtual health services in developing markets. Penetration of telemedicine is expected to increase manifolds in these regions in the coming years.
Video Telemedicine Market Trend: Integration of Advanced Technologies Driving Market Evolution
The video telemedicine market is evolving rapidly with integration of newer technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, machine learning, and blockchain. AI and ML algorithms are being utilized for automatic translation, real-time clinical text generation from telehealth data, predictive analytics for risk management, and more. Virtual reality and augmented reality hold promise to enhance telehealth experiences through immersive simulations. Also, blockchain is finding increasing usage for securing health data transmission and ensuring privacy in telehealth activities. Vendors are combining telemedicine capabilities with such emerging technologies to provide enhanced virtual care, improved outcomes, and greater convenience. The influx of advanced technologies is expected to transform the telehealth industry significantly and drive new product innovations catering to diverse healthcare needs through digital means.
The research was developed through the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from multiple sources on the parent market. Additionally, analysis has been done of the economic circumstances and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Video Telemedicine Market, along with the present impact, so as to develop strategic and informed projections about the scenarios in the market.
