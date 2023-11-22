Food Robotics Market to Reach USD 4.41 Billion by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 12% CAGR

Food Robotics Market

Global Food Robotics Market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.,

Food robotics market advances propelled by automation in processing, packaging, and logistics, enhancing efficiency, safety, and meeting growing global food demand.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Food Robotics “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Food Robotics market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The food robotics market is expected to grow at 12% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4.41 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.59 Billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, SeikoEpson Corporation, Staubli International AG, Universal Robotics A/S, Denso Corpora

Industry Development:

28 February, 2022: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that it developed a teaching-less robot system technology. The technology has enabled robots to perform tasks like sorting and arrangements as fast as humans.

20 April, 2021: Rockwell Automation signed a partnership with Comau to maximize manufacturing efficiencies through unified robot control system solutions.

Food Robotics Market Segmentation:

Food Robotics Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Articulates

Cartesian

Scara

Parallel

Cylindrical

Collaborative

Food Robotics Market By Payload, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Low

Medium

Heavy

Food Robotics Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Palletizing

Packaging

Repackaging

Pick And Place

Processing

Food Robotics Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Beverages

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Dairy

Bakery

Fruits & Vegetables

Confectionery

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The North American market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, with a market share of 42%, as the region’s high demand for packaged food contributes to the growth of the Food Robotics market. Government regulations and rising labour costs have prompted the region’s food production to adopt robotics and automation systems. The food packaging industry is being driven by urban lifestyle changes, rising disposable income, the growing trend of nuclear families, and modern retail trade. As a result, global demand for packaged food has increased, presenting an appealing market opportunity for the food robots industry.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Food Robotics market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Food Robotics Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Food Robotics market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Food Robotics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Food Robotics market

Conclusion: At the end of the Food Robotics Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

