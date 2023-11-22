Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market Set to Touch USD 10.28 Billion Globally by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

The market for cellulose ether and derivatives is being propelled by rising demand for environmentally friendly building materials.

The cellulose ether and derivatives market is expected to grow due to increased demand in industries like construction, pharmaceuticals, and food, driven by their versatile properties. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cellulose ether & its derivatives market is expected to grow at 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.28 Billion by 2029 from USD 5.36 Billion in 2022.

Cellulose ethers are polymers created through the chemical modification of cellulose. Many industries use cellulose ethers for a variety of purposes such as thickening, binding, water retention, soil ant redistribution, and as a protective colloid. Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical, personal care, food and beverage, paints and coatings, and other sectors for cellulose ether and its derivatives is a key factor driving the market's expansion. Furthermore, the construction industry is expanding, more oil drilling operations are taking place, and global demand for polyvinyl chloride is increasing.

Furthermore, rising end-use industry expansion in emerging nations, as well as increased CMC use in micro flotation processes, will expand economic factors for cellulose ether and its derivatives between 2021 and 2028. The market for cellulose ether and its derivatives will face additional challenges during the forecast period due to the increased emergence of substitutes in various applications, as well as the increased emission of hazardous air pollutants during production and combustion, as well as explosion risks.

Industry Development:

• 15 March, 2021: Ashland Global Holdings Inc., announced the planning to increase the production capacity of NatrosolTM HEC at Nanjing, China site.

• 25 January, 2023: Dow Chemical Company and LVMH Beauty announced collaboration to accelerate the use of sustainable packaging across LVMH’s perfume and cosmetic products.

The Asia Pacific region currently 34% occupies the leading spot in the market for cellulose ether and its derivatives.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development in nations like China, India, and Southeast Asia are the main drivers of this region’s growth. The Asia Pacific region also has a significant population and a growing middle class, which has raised demand for processed foods, personal care items, and medicines and fueled the market for cellulose ether and its derivatives. The market for cellulose ether and its derivatives has the fastest growth figures in the Asia Pacific area. Many reasons, including quick industrialization, urban sprawl, rapid infrastructure development, and rising population, are responsible for the expansion in the Asia Pacific region. A little farther aiding to the expansion of the cellulose ether and its derivatives industry is the region’s sizable middle-class population, whose rising disposable incomes have raised demand for processed foods, pharmaceuticals, and personal care items.

Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market Technological Trends

• Advanced Production Processes:

Ongoing research and development efforts may focus on improving the efficiency and sustainability of cellulose ether production processes. Green chemistry and sustainable sourcing of raw materials could be emphasized.

• Modification for Enhanced Performance:

Technological advancements may aim at modifying cellulose ethers to enhance their performance characteristics. This includes improving solubility, thermal stability, and compatibility with other materials.

• Nanostructured Cellulose Derivatives:

Nanotechnology applications in cellulose derivatives might be explored, leading to the development of nanostructured cellulose ethers with unique properties. These nanomaterials could find applications in advanced materials and biomedical fields.

• Functionalization for Specific Applications:

Researchers may focus on functionalizing cellulose ethers to tailor them for specific applications. For example, modifications to enhance drug delivery in pharmaceuticals or to improve rheological properties in construction materials.

• Biocompatible and Biodegradable Derivatives:

The development of biocompatible and biodegradable cellulose derivatives is likely to be a trend, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.

• Smart Materials Incorporating Cellulose Ethers:

Integration of cellulose ethers into smart materials, which can respond to environmental stimuli, might be an area of exploration. This could have applications in fields such as sensors, responsive drug delivery, and controlled release systems.

Factors That May Impacting Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market

• Construction Industry Trends:

The construction industry is a major consumer of cellulose ether, especially in applications like cement and tile adhesives, mortars, and grouts. Trends in construction activities, infrastructure development, and building projects impact the demand for cellulose ether.

• Economic Conditions:

General economic conditions, including GDP growth, inflation rates, and consumer spending, can affect the overall demand for products that use cellulose ether. Economic downturns may lead to reduced construction activities and, consequently, lower demand for cellulose ether.

• Regulatory Environment:

Regulations related to environmental concerns, health, and safety standards can impact the production and use of cellulose ether. Compliance with these regulations may require changes in formulation and production processes.

• Innovation and Technological Advancements:

Advances in technology and innovation in cellulose ether derivatives can create new opportunities and drive market growth. Development of new and improved products can also enhance the competitiveness of cellulose ether in various applications.

• Consumer Trends:

Changing consumer preferences and trends, such as the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products, can influence the choice of materials in end-use applications. Cellulose ether, being a natural polymer, may benefit from such trends.

Cellulose ether & its derivatives Market Players

• DOW Chemical Company

• AkzoNobel

• Shin-Etsu Chemical CO.LTD

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc

• Daicel Finechem Ltd

• Lotte Fine Chemicals

• DSK Co. Ltd.

• China RuiTai International Holdings Co. Ltd

• Fenchem Biotek Ltd

• Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd

• CP Kelco

• Shandong Head Co. Ltd

• Sichem LLC

• Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd

• SE Tylose GmbH & Co. Kg

Key Market Segments: Cellulose ether & its derivatives Market

Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market By Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

• Methyl Cellulose (MC)

• Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)

• Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC)

• Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

• Ethyl Cellulose (EC)

Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

• Ceramic Processing

• Adhesives

• Household Products

• Textiles

Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market By Functionality, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

• Thickener

• Binder

• Stabilizer

• Film Former

• Suspending Agents

• Emulsifiers

Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market By End User, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

• Foods & Beverages

• Construction

• Paints & Coatings

• Drilling Fluids

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Mining

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Increasing Demand in Construction Industry:

Cellulose ether and its derivatives are commonly used in construction materials such as mortars, cement, and tile adhesives. The growth in the construction industry, especially in developing countries, contributes to the demand for cellulose ether.

• Rising Pharmaceutical and Food Applications:

Cellulose ether is used in pharmaceuticals and food products as a thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier. The growth in these industries, driven by population growth and changing lifestyles, boosts the demand for cellulose ether.

• Growing Demand for Water-Based Paints:

Water-based paints, which often contain cellulose ether as a thickening agent, are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns. The shift toward eco-friendly products in the paint industry is a driver for cellulose ether.

• Expansion in Personal Care Products:

Cellulose ether is used in personal care items such as lotions, shampoos, and cosmetics. The increasing focus on personal grooming and hygiene contributes to the demand for cellulose ether in this sector.

Restraints:

• Fluctuating Raw Material Prices:

The cost of raw materials for cellulose ether production, such as wood pulp, can be subject to price volatility. Fluctuations in raw material prices can impact the overall production cost and profit margins.

• Stringent Environmental Regulations:

Environmental regulations regarding the use of certain chemicals in various industries can impact the production and application of cellulose ether. Compliance with strict environmental standards may pose challenges for manufacturers.

Opportunities:

• Innovations in Product Development:

Ongoing research and development activities may lead to the introduction of new and improved cellulose ether derivatives with enhanced properties. Innovations can open up new application areas and markets.

• Focus on Sustainable and Bio-Based Products:

Growing consumer awareness and demand for sustainable and bio-based products present opportunities for cellulose ether manufacturers to explore environmentally friendly production methods and materials.

Challenges:

• Competition from Alternative Materials:

Cellulose ether faces competition from alternative materials with similar functionalities. The industry needs to continually innovate to maintain its market share.

• Global Economic Uncertainty:

Economic fluctuations and uncertainties on a global scale can impact the overall demand for cellulose ether, particularly in industries like construction and manufacturing.

• Supply Chain Disruptions:

Events such as natural disasters, pandemics, or geopolitical issues can disrupt the supply chain, affecting the availability of raw materials and the production of cellulose ether.

Key Question Answered

1. What is the expected growth rate of the cellulose ether & its derivatives market over the next 7 years?

2. Who are the major players in the cellulose ether & its derivatives market and what is their market share?

3. What are the end-user industries driving demand for market and what is their outlook?

4. What are the opportunities for growth in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa?

5. How is the economic environment affecting the cellulose ether & its derivatives market, including factors such as interest rates, inflation, and exchange rates?

6. What is the expected impact of government policies and regulations on the cellulose ether & its derivatives market?

7. What is the current and forecasted size and growth rate of the global cellulose ether & its derivatives market?

