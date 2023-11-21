Senate Bill 967 Printer's Number 1244
Commonwealth unless the network company carries, provides or
Commonwealth unless the network company carries, provides or
otherwise makes available occupational accident insurance.
(d) Minimum coverage requirements.--An occupational accident
insurance policy under subsection (a) must provide the following
regarding an app-based worker:
(1) Coverage for medical expenses incurred, for at least
$250,000 and 104 weeks following the injury.
(2) Continuous total disability payments and temporary
total disability payments in an amount equal to 66% of the
app-based worker's average weekly earnings from all network
companies as of the date of injury. Minimum and maximum
weekly payment amounts shall be determined in accordance with
sections 105.1 and 105.2 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,
No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, for up to
the first 104 weeks following the injury.
(3) For the benefit of spouses, children or other
dependents of the app-based worker, accidental death
insurance in an amount equal to 66% of the app-based worker's
average weekly earnings from all network companies as of the
date of injury, with minimum and maximum weekly payment
amounts to be determined in accordance with sections 105.1
and 105.2 of the Workers' Compensation Act, multiplied by 104
weeks for injuries suffered by the app-based worker while the
app-based worker is engaged on the network company's online-
enabled application or platform that result in death.
(e) Terms of engagement.--For purposes of this section, an
app-based worker is engaged on a network company's platform from
the time period beginning when the app-based worker accepts a
rideshare request or delivery request to when the app-based
