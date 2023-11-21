Senate Bill 967 Printer's Number 1244

PENNSYLVANIA, November 21 - subsection, a network company may not operate in this

Commonwealth unless the network company carries, provides or

otherwise makes available occupational accident insurance.

(d) Minimum coverage requirements.--An occupational accident

insurance policy under subsection (a) must provide the following

regarding an app-based worker:

(1) Coverage for medical expenses incurred, for at least

$250,000 and 104 weeks following the injury.

(2) Continuous total disability payments and temporary

total disability payments in an amount equal to 66% of the

app-based worker's average weekly earnings from all network

companies as of the date of injury. Minimum and maximum

weekly payment amounts shall be determined in accordance with

sections 105.1 and 105.2 of the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736,

No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, for up to

the first 104 weeks following the injury.

(3) For the benefit of spouses, children or other

dependents of the app-based worker, accidental death

insurance in an amount equal to 66% of the app-based worker's

average weekly earnings from all network companies as of the

date of injury, with minimum and maximum weekly payment

amounts to be determined in accordance with sections 105.1

and 105.2 of the Workers' Compensation Act, multiplied by 104

weeks for injuries suffered by the app-based worker while the

app-based worker is engaged on the network company's online-

enabled application or platform that result in death.

(e) Terms of engagement.--For purposes of this section, an

app-based worker is engaged on a network company's platform from

the time period beginning when the app-based worker accepts a

rideshare request or delivery request to when the app-based

20230SB0967PN1244 - 10 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30