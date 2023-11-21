PENNSYLVANIA, November 21 - WHEREAS, Walson worked to improve the picture quality by

using coaxial cable and self-manufactured boosters to bring CATV

to the homes of customers who bought television sets; and

WHEREAS, Milton Jerrold Shapp, who later was elected Governor

of Pennsylvania during the 1970s, developed a master antenna

television system to eliminate the forest of antennas for city

department stores and apartment buildings; and

WHEREAS, Shapp's system used coaxial cable and signal

boosters, capable of carrying multiple signals at once; and

WHEREAS, At about the same time in the nearby town of

Lansford, another appliance salesman named Robert Tarlton

developed the first commercial cable television system in the

United States; and

WHEREAS, Rural parts of Pennsylvania, which had only three

channels, one for each network, soon had more than double the

original number of channels as operators began to import

programs from independent stations in New York and Philadelphia;

and

WHEREAS, The wider variety of channels and clearer reception

the service offered soon attracted viewers from urban areas, and

by 1962, nearly 800 cable systems were operational, serving

850,000 subscribers; and

WHEREAS, Since 1996, Pennsylvania's cable industry has led

the development of broadband Internet service throughout this

Commonwealth, currently providing service to approximately 3

million customers; and

WHEREAS, Nationally, that investment of private capital by

cable companies exceeds $245 billion; and

WHEREAS, Throughout Pennsylvania, the cable industry

significantly contributes to charities, educational institutions

