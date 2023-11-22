Sunlands Technology Group Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s online post-secondary and professional education, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Snapshots

Net revenues were RMB524.6 million (US$71.9 million), compared to RMB576.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross billings (non-GAAP) were RMB390.0 million (US$53.5 million), compared to RMB365.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross profit was RMB460.5 million (US$63.1 million), compared to RMB491.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was RMB131.6 million (US$18.0 million), compared to RMB168.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net income margin 1 was 25.1% in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 29.2% in the third quarter of 2022.

New student enrollments 2 were 154,299, compared to 134,987 in the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's deferred revenue balance was RMB1,277.0 million (US$175.0 million), compared to RMB1,690.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

1 Net income margin is defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.

2 New student enrollments for a given period refers to the total number of orders placed by students that newly enroll in at least one course during that period, including those students that enroll and then terminate their enrollment with us, excluding orders of our low-price courses. (In September 2019, we introduced low-price courses, including “mini courses” and “RMB1 courses,” to strengthen our competitiveness and improve customer experience. We offer such low-price courses mainly in the formats of recorded videos or short live streaming.)

“In Q3, our business has consistently adjusted to the evolving economic landscape and has strategically progressed despite the challenges. Our overarching objective of propelling the Group toward sustained, high-level profitability has yielded positive results, as we maintained sizable net profits for ten consecutive quarters. Net income reached RMB131.6 million. Net revenues, despite a slight year-over-year decrease, exceeded the high end of our guidance range and reached RMB524.6 million.

We are delighted in our capability to remain profitable under challenging environment. This success is attributed to improvements in gross margins, the implementation of cost-cutting measures, and enhanced financial planning and analysis across the entire business. Our cost of revenues has achieved a year-over-year decrease of 24.5% and general and administrative expenses have achieved a year-over-year decrease of 21.0%. We firmly believe that only by adhering to a long-term perspective and ensuring the healthy growth of the enterprise can we create sustainable value for shareholders and users,” said Mr. Tongbo Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Sunlands.

Mr. Hangyu Li, Financial Controller of Sunlands, commented, “last quarter was another excellent quarter in operations. Our new student enrollments went up by 14.3% and gross billings increased by 6.7% year-over-year. Thanks to our strategy of balanced, sustainable growth and profitability, gross profit margin increased by 2.5 percentage points and operating expenses as a percentage of gross billings decreased by 2.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year. We achieved net income of RMB131.6 million, which is the 10th profitable quarter since the second quarter of 2021. Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding online course offerings, optimizing cost-effectiveness, and providing exceptional service to our valued students. This will help us maintain our competitive edge in the industry and continue to create value for our stakeholders.”

Financial Results for the third quarter of 2023

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of 2023, net revenues decreased by 9.0% to RMB524.6 million (US$71.9 million) from RMB576.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly driven by the year-over-year decline in gross billings in the first nine months of 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 24.5% to RMB64.1 million (US$8.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023 from RMB84.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our cost of revenues personnel, including teachers and mentors.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 6.3% to RMB460.5 million (US$63.1 million) in the third quarter of 2023 from RMB491.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

In the third quarter of 2023, operating expenses were RMB338.5 million (US$46.4 million), representing a 4.1% increase from RMB325.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 9.6% to RMB295.0 million (US$40.4 million) in the third quarter of 2023 from RMB269.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to increased spending on branding and marketing activities.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 21.0% to RMB35.1 million (US$4.8 million) in the third quarter of 2023 from RMB44.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to (i) declined compensation expenses related to general and administrative personnel; and (ii) declined rental expenses.

Product development expenses decreased by 27.0% to RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023 from RMB11.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to declined compensation expenses related to headcount reduction of our product development personnel.

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was RMB131.6 million (US$18.0 million), as compared to RMB168.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB19.13 (US$2.62) in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had RMB751.8 million (US$103.0 million) of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB122.3 million (US$16.8 million) of short-term investments, as compared to RMB757.4 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and RMB70.5 million of short-term investments as of December 31, 2022.

Deferred Revenue

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had a deferred revenue balance of RMB1,277.0 million (US$175.0 million), as compared to RMB1,690.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with information technology (“IT”) infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company’s operations. Capital expenditures were RMB1.4 million (US$0.2 million) in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to RMB1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Share Repurchase

On December 6, 2021, the Company’s board of directors authorized a share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to US$15.0 million of Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs over the next 24 months. As of November 21, 2023, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of 466,021 ADSs for approximately US$2.2 million under the share repurchase program.

Financial Results for the First nine Months of 2023

Net Revenues

In the first nine months of 2023, net revenues decreased by 7.3% to RMB1,617.9 million (US$221.7 million) from RMB1,744.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues decreased by 29.7% to RMB191.8 million (US$26.3 million) in the first nine months of 2023 from RMB272.9 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 3.1% to RMB1,426.1 million (US$195.5 million) from RMB1,471.7 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Operating Expenses

In the first nine months of 2023, operating expenses were RMB970.3 million (US$133.0 million), representing a 5.1% decrease from RMB1,022.0 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 2.4% to RMB836.4 million (US$114.6 million) in the first nine months of 2023 from RMB857.0 million in the first nine months of 2022.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 16.8% to RMB107.8 million (US$14.8 million) in the first nine months of 2023 from RMB129.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Product development expenses decreased by 26.4% to RMB26.1 million (US$3.6 million) in the first nine months of 2023 from RMB35.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Net Income

Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was RMB485.6 million (US$66.6 million), compared to RMB462.1 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Share

Basic and diluted net income per share was RMB70.29 (US$9.63) in the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB68.07 in the first nine months of 2022.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were incurred primarily in connection with IT infrastructure equipment and leasehold improvements necessary to support the Company’s operations. Capital expenditures were RMB6.2 million (US$0.8 million) in the first nine months of 2023, compared to RMB2.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Sunlands currently expects net revenues to be between RMB490 million to RMB510 million, which would represent a decrease of 11.9% to 15.3% year-over-year. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to substantial uncertainty.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and all revenues are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2960 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for September 29, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 29, 2023, or at any other rate.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) (“Sunlands” or the “Company”), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is the leader in China's online post-secondary and professional education. With a one to many live streaming platform, Sunlands offers various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses as well as professional certification preparation, professional skills and interest courses. Students can access the Company's services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use gross billings, EBITDA, non-GAAP operating cost and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and Non-GAAP net income per share, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

We define gross billings for a specific period as the total amount of cash received for the sale of course packages, net of the total amount of refunds paid in such period. Our management uses gross billings as a performance measurement because we generally bill our students for the entire course tuition at the time of sale of our course packages and recognize revenue proportionally over a period. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, and income tax expenses. We believe that gross billings and EBITDA provide valuable insight into the sales of our course packages and the performance of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the tables included below. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As gross billings, EBITDA, operating cost and expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, sales and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, product development expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income exclude share-based compensation expenses, and basic and diluted net income per share excluding share-based compensation expenses have material limitations as an analytical metric and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, it may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider gross billings and EBITDA as a substitute for, or superior to, their respective most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Sunlands may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sunlands' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: Sunlands' goals and strategies; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its brand and services; its ability to retain and increase student enrollments; its ability to offer new courses and educational content; its ability to improve teaching quality and students’ learning results; its ability to improve sales and marketing efficiency and effectiveness; its ability to engage, train and retain new faculty members; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to maintain and improve technology infrastructure necessary to operate its business; competition in the online education industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Sunlands’ corporate structure, business and industry; and general economic and business condition in China Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Sunlands' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Sunlands does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 753,642 748,518 102,593 Restricted cash 3,762 3,240 444 Short-term investments 70,542 122,282 16,760 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,272

103,725 14,217 Deferred costs, current 42,886 18,399 2,522 Total current assets 969,104 996,164 136,536 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 813,783 793,796 108,799 Intangible assets, net 1,509 1,430 196 Right-of-use assets 274,643 137,710 18,875 Deferred costs, non-current 78,839 70,010 9,596 Long-term investments 73,513 63,986 8,770 Deferred tax assets 26,799 20,036 2,746 Other non-current assets 37,880 33,191 4,549 Total non-current assets 1,306,966 1,120,159 153,531 TOTAL ASSETS 2,276,070 2,116,323 290,067 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 436,339 380,092 52,096 Deferred revenue, current 986,086 646,228 88,573 Lease liabilities, current portion 17,065 7,667 1,051 Long-term debt, current portion 38,654 38,654 5,298 Total current liabilities 1,478,144 1,072,641 147,018











SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS-continued (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ Non-current liabilities Deferred revenue, non-current 704,860 630,812 86,460 Lease liabilities, non-current portion 316,844 154,831 21,221 Deferred tax liabilities 5,984 4,098 562 Other non-current liabilities 6,770 6,975 956 Long-term debt, non-current portion 143,319 114,328 15,670 Total non-current liabilities 1,177,777 911,044 124,869 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,655,921 1,983,685 271,887 SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY Class A ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 796,062,195 shares authorized; 2,982,516 and 3,131,807 shares issued as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively; 2,618,698 and 2,715,615 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 1 1 - Class B ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 826,389 shares authorized; 826,389 and 826,389 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) - - - Class C ordinary shares (par value of US$0.00005, 203,111,416 shares authorized; 3,481,353 and 3,332,062 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 1 1 - Treasury stock - - - Accumulated deficit (2,812,114) (2,326,485) (318,871) Additional paid-in capital 2,309,740 2,306,485 316,130 Accumulated other comprehensive income 127,885 158,519 21,727 Total Sunlands Technology Group shareholders’ (deficit)/equity (374,487) 138,521 18,986 Non-controlling interest (5,364) (5,883) (806) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY (379,851) 132,638 18,180 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT)/EQUITY 2,276,070 2,116,323 290,067









SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 576,208 524,631 71,907 Cost of revenues (84,902) (64,131) (8,790) Gross profit 491,306 460,500 63,117 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (269,056) (294,969) (40,429) Product development expenses (11,532) (8,415) (1,153) General and administrative expenses (44,443) (35,092) (4,810) Total operating expenses (325,031) (338,476) (46,392) Income from operations 166,275 122,024 16,725 Interest income 2,200 7,625 1,045 Interest expense (2,487) (1,877) (257) Other income, net 5,325 8,601 1,179 Impairment loss on long-term investments - (61) (8) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 1,709 - - Income before income tax (expenses)/benefit and loss from equity method investments 173,022 136,312 18,684 Income tax (expenses)/benefit (4,225) 1,119 153 Loss from equity method investments (713) (5,791) (794) Net income 168,084 131,640 18,043 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1) - - Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 168,085 131,640 18,043 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted 24.08 19.13 2.62 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,981,447 6,880,188 6,880,188









SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ Net income 168,084 131,640 18,043 Other comprehensive income, net of tax effect of nil: Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments 32,103 3,358 460 Total comprehensive income 200,187 134,998 18,503 Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1) - - Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 200,188 134,998 18,503









SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB Net revenues 576,208 524,631 Less: other revenues (28,525) (43,808) Add: tax and surcharges 11,394 16,921 Add: ending deferred revenue 1,798,558 1,277,040 Add: ending refund liability 204,961 101,591 Less: beginning deferred revenue (1,998,062) (1,379,073) Less: beginning refund liability (199,028) (107,319) Gross billings (non-GAAP) 365,506 389,983 Net income 168,084 131,640 Add: income tax expenses/(benefit) 4,225 (1,119) depreciation and amortization 8,939 7,664 interest expense 2,487 1,877 Less: interest income (2,200) (7,625) EBITDA (non-GAAP) 181,535 132,437









SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB Cost of revenues (84,902) (64,131) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in cost of revenues - - Non-GAAP cost of revenues (84,902) (64,131) Sales and marketing expenses (269,056) (294,969) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in sales and marketing expenses - - Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses (269,056) (294,969) General and administrative expenses (44,443) (35,092) Less: Share-based compensation expenses in general and administrative expenses - - Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses (44,443) (35,092) Operating cost and expenses (409,933) (402,607) Less: Share-based compensation expenses - - Non-GAAP operating cost and expenses (409,933) (402,607) Income from operations 166,275 122,024 Less: Share-based compensation expenses - - Non-GAAP income from operations 166,275 122,024 Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 168,085 131,640 Less: Share-based compensation expenses - - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 168,085 131,640 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted 24.08 19.13 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted 24.08 19.13 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,981,447 6,880,188 Weighted average shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,981,447 6,880,188









SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 1,744,513 1,617,860 221,746 Cost of revenues (272,859) (191,777) (26,285) Gross profit 1,471,654 1,426,083 195,461 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses (857,031) (836,352) (114,632) Product development expenses (35,465) (26,087) (3,576) General and administrative expenses (129,538) (107,817) (14,778) Total operating expenses (1,022,034) (970,256) (132,986) Income from operations 449,620 455,827 62,475 Interest income 9,208 21,747 2,981 Interest expense (7,764) (6,047) (829) Other income, net 19,667 25,570 3,505 Impairment loss on long-term investments (500) (61) (8) Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 1,709 247 34 Income before income tax expenses and loss from equity method investments 471,940 497,283 68,158 Income tax expenses (8,568) (5,208) (714) Loss from equity method investments (1,317) (6,445) (883) Net income 462,055 485,630 66,561 Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,280) 1 - Net income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 463,335 485,629 66,561 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group: Basic and diluted 68.07 70.29 9.63 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share: Basic and diluted 6,806,672 6,909,141 6,909,141









SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB US$ Net income 462,055 485,630 66,561 Other comprehensive income, net of tax effect of nil: Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments 61,291 30,634 4,199 Total comprehensive income 523,346 516,264 70,760 Less: comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,280) 1 - Comprehensive income attributable to Sunlands Technology Group 524,626 516,263 70,760









SUNLANDS TECHNOLOGY GROUP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amounts in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB Net revenues 1,744,513 1,617,860 Less: other revenues (86,520) (128,032) Add: tax and surcharges 55,815 44,695 Add: ending deferred revenue 1,798,558 1,277,040 Add: ending refund liability 204,961 101,591 Less: beginning deferred revenue (2,348,179) (1,690,946) Less: beginning refund liability (243,236) (133,066) Gross billings (non-GAAP) 1,125,912 1,089,142 Net income 462,055 485,630 Add: income tax expenses 8,568 5,208 depreciation and amortization 28,100 22,931 interest expense 7,764 6,047 Less: interest income (9,208) (21,747) EBITDA (non-GAAP) 497,279 498,069







