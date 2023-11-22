Submit Release
Beware of online concert ticket scams

MACAU, November 22 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has received at least 22 reports of concert ticket scams over the past week, with 15 victims being students. Despite the high risks of being defrauded, some victims who were too eager to see their idol's performances still chose to engage in private transactions that required payment before receiving the goods.

On online platforms, swindlers claimed to have official tickets for popular concerts that were sold out and lured victims to transfer money in advance, promising to deliver the tickets in person. Once the deposit or full amount was paid, the scammers would cut off contact, and victims would realize they had been deceived.

PJ’s Anti-Fraud Coordination Center reminds students and the public:

1. Always purchase concert tickets from event organizers or authorized sellers to minimize the risk of being scammed.

2. Do not engage in private transactions that require buyers to "pay first and get their delivery later," especially in high-risk situations, as this may provide criminals with opportunities to commit fraud.

3. If you suspect you have been scammed, please immediately call the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993.

