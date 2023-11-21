Enhancer-driven 3D chromatin domain folding modulates transcription in human mammary tumor cells

Here, we integrate data from high resolution 5C, 3D FISH, ChIP-seq, and computational modeling to analyze structural features of genomic domains containing several ERα target genes in two human breast cancer cell lines. Integration of data from such orthogonal experimental approaches enable establishing models of nuclear organization and defining statistically relevant structure/function relationships ( Nir et al, 2018 ; Abbas et al, 2019 ; Szabo et al, 2020 ; Boninsegna et al, 2022 ). We show that folding of ERα target gene domains differs between the silent and the activatable form of the ESR1 and PGR genes. In ERα-positive MCF7 cells, the preestablished domain conformation reorganizes upon E2-induced stimulation bringing distant ERα-bound enhancer elements in proximity of the gene body.

3D chromatin folding reorganizes during differentiation and development reflecting changes in transcriptional activity ( Tan et al, 2021 ). Estradiol (E2) signaling is a well-studied paradigm for transcriptional regulation in mammalian cells. This hormone exerts essential pleiotropic actions during development and differentiation and is best known for its role in the function of reproductive tissues of both males and females. A major role of estrogens is to modulate the transcriptional status of target genes, with these actions being transduced through a specific nuclear receptor, the estrogen receptor α (ERα). ERα is a major determinant of tumor growth in about 80% of breast cancers in which it controls cell cycle genes such as cyclin D1 (CCND1) and differentiation genes such as the progesterone receptor gene (PGR) and the ERα coding gene itself (ESR1). Estrogens and hormones, in general, control transcription of hundreds of genes in the eukaryotic nucleus. It was shown that changes in gene expression are accompanied by modifications in global genome structure in ER-expressing cells ( Le Dily et al, 2014 ; Zhang et al, 2020 ). Yet, individual TADs were maintained during hormone-induced activation. Le Dily et al (2014) proposed that the formation of structural regulons could promote coordinated expression of several genes. Not all of these genes would directly be estrogen regulated because ERα target genes do not need to colocalize to be activated ( Kocanova et al, 2010a ). Numerous estrogen receptor binding sites (ERBSs) are not only present at some promoters of ERα target genes but are also found located at 10–100 kb distance from target genes. A role in attracting co-factors to connect these distant elements and target genes has been proposed for a subset of ER-regulated genes ( Kininis et al, 2007 ) and Chia-PET analysis suggests increased contacts ( Fullwood et al, 2009 ). We thus asked if TADs are gene specific, reflecting and/or contributing to regulation of the gene and other regulatory elements within a domain.

Results

Preestablished 3D domain architecture stabilizes in response to estradiol stimulation of PGR transcription To further elucidate how chromatin folding is linked to transcriptional status, we focused on the PGR gene. We generated 5C contact maps of the PGR domain from MCF7 cells grown in a hormone-stripped medium before and after 45 min and 3 h of adding 100 nM E2 (Fig 2A and B). Transcription of PGR increased threefold after 3 h of incubation in the presence of E2 (Kocanova et al, 2010a; Dalvai & Bystricky, 2010). We found that the overall domain architecture, in particular, the boundary next to the 3′end of the TPCR6 gene, was maintained after hormone addition (Fig 2B). Visual inspection of 5C contact maps suggested that chromatin interactions between the TSS of the PGR and the gene body and its downstream region (ERBS1, ERBS2 and ERBS3) were lost 3 h after E2 stimulation (Fig 2B, red arrowheads). In addition, upon early response to E2 several distinct contacts were reinforced between the TSS and proximal upstream region of the PGR notably between TSS–ERBS4 (Fig 2B and D). Gain of contacts between distal upstream enhancers (ERBS5, ERBS6, and ERBS7) were also observed upon 3 h of E2 stimulation (Fig 2B, green arrowhead). Figure 2. Ground-state domain architecture of the progesterone receptor gene domain stabilizes, and contact frequencies between regulatory elements are modulated, in response to estradiol signaling. (A) Experimental flow used to interrogate 3D genome organization in MCF7 cells treated or not with E2. (B) Interaction frequency 5C heatmaps of the progesterone receptor gene domain in estrogen starved (−E2) and stimulated (+E2) for 45 min and 3 h MCF7 cells. TAD boundaries do not change in MCF7 cells (red arrows) and ESRBs are indicated (orange arrows). Increased (green arrowhead) and lost (red arrowhead) contact frequencies are indicated. (C) Quantification of estrogen receptor binding site (ERBS–ERBS) interactions is calculated from 5C heatmaps. Representing the gain (first row) and lost (second row) of interactions between specific ERBSs. (D) Quantification of ERBS–transcription start site interactions showing variation in interaction with different ERBSs. To validate the specific interactions, we quantified contact frequencies between all ERBSs and between TSS-ERBSs (Fig 2C and D). We found that the interactions between ERBS3–ERBS5, ERBS3–ERBS6, and ERBS3–ERBS7 were slightly reduced at 45 min before declining at 3 h. A drop in interactions was also detected at the boundaries of the TAD1 domain, between ERBS1–ERBS7 (Fig 2C, lower panel). Two downstream (ERBS1–ERBS2 and ERBS2–ERBS3) and upstream (ERBS5–ERBS6) regions established interactions at 45 min which were reinforced at 3 h. Moreover, interactions between distal upstream enhancers of the PGR gene (ERBS6–ERBS7) appeared as soon as 45 min of E2 stimulation and remained stable at 3 h E2 (Fig 2C, upper panel). Notably, the promoter (TSS) of the gene did not form detectable contacts with ERBSs except with ERBS4 (Fig 2D). We noticed that TSS–ERBS4 contacts were strongly reinforced after 45 min E2 and, similar to ERBS1–ERBS2 and ERBS5–ERBS6, this interaction persisted over 3 h E2 (Fig 2C and D). Immediately after 45 min of E2 addition contacts between TSS–ERBS3, the regulatory element located within the gene body, were lost (Fig 2D). We conclude that enhancer interactions within the regulatory regions of PGR are modulated in an early response to hormone addition and reinforced during prolonged stimulation.

Estrogen activation increases distal enhancer–enhancer interactions, and stabilizes folding of the PGR domain To investigate the chromatin architecture of the PGR domain in situ, we analyzed the spatial relation between the PGR promoter and its enhancers (ERBSs) by 3D DNA FISH (Kocanova et al, 2018). Fosmid probes were selected according to availability corresponding to ERBSs and the TSS of the PGR gene (Fig 3A). We performed 3D DNA FISH on MCF7 cells before and after 45 min and 3 h of 100 nM E2 stimulation and we measured the inter-probe distances using homemade script (plug in) running on ImageJ (Fig 3B). 3D distance measurements between pairs of fosmid probe signals were plotted (Figs 3C and S2A). In general, upon E2 activation, we noted large variations in distances measured. Distances spread from 20 to 1000 nm for fosmids separated by genomic distances from 78 to 227 kb (Figs 3C and S2A). Variations of inter-probe distances −/+ addition of E2 were not significant population-wide. When focusing on distances ≤200 nm, which represent instances detectable by 5C (Giorgetti & Heard, 2016), inter-probe measures between Fos4-Fos5 and Fos3-Fos4, located in the upstream domain, 100 and 250 kb from the PGR-TSS increased significantly (Figs 3D and S2B). For example, for Fos4-Fos5 and Fos3-Fos4, the proportion of measurements ranged from 4% and 19% in E2-non-treated cells to 23% and 29% in 3 h E2 treated cells, respectively (Figs 3D and S2B). In contrast, distances ≤ 200 nm significantly diminished between Fos3, covering the TSS, and Fos2, a fosmid probe located within the PGR gene body. We observed a decrease of short inter-probe distances between Fos2-Fos3 from 24% in untreated cells compared with 14% after 3 h E2 stimulation (Fig 3D). Distances between Fos3 (TSS) and Fos1 located in the downstream domain of the PGR gene were also significantly changed, with 50% of the contacts at distances ≤200 nm lost 3 h after E2 stimulation (Fig 3D). Inter-probe distances <200 nm at the PUM1 control locus did not vary between E2 untreated and treated MCF7 cells (Fig S2C and D). Variations in inter-probe distances from 3D DNA FISH observations correlate with changes in contact frequencies seen in the same areas in 5C matrices. Both by imaging and 5C, we measured significant changes of interaction between the TSS and the upstream and downstream regulatory regions of PGR (Figs 2B–D and 3 and S2A and B). Figure 3. Interactions between regulatory elements of the progesterone receptor gene domain are re-enforced in response to estradiol signaling in MCF7 cells. (A) Genomic position of fosmid probes used for 3D DNA FISH analysis. (B) Representative images from 3D imaging of dual-fosmid labeled and DAPI co-stained nuclei of MCF7 cells stimulated (+E2) or not (−E2) with 100 nM estradiol. Fos4 labeled with Alexa488 (green), Fos5 in red (labeled with Atto 647). Maximal projection of three planes is presented (0.2 μm per single plane). See MM for details. Scale bar 5 μm. (C) The violin plots representing inter-probe distances for different pairs of fosmids (n = 80–130 nuclei). Fisher’s test: *P-values: >0.05 (ns), <0.05 (*), <0.01 (**), <0.001 (***), <0.0001 (****). (D) The pie charts illustrating the proportion of inter-probe distances >200 nm, interval from 200–100 nm (≤200 nm) and interval from 0–100 nm (≤100 nm) for different pairs of fosmids in MCF7 cell stimulated or not by E2. Fisher’s test was used for statistics. (E) Representative images from 3D imaging of triple-fosmid–labeled and DAPI co-stained nuclei of MCF7 cells stimulated (+E2) or not (−E2) with 100 nM estradiol. Maximal projection of three planes for Fos1 (in red), Fos3 (in green), and Fos5 (in blue) are presenting. Scale bar 5 μm. (F) Single-cell analysis of relative position of three loci simultaneously representing as survival zone distribution of Fos1, Fos3, and Fos5. See MM for details. (G) Angle around the Fos3 measured from mutual position of the three loci in single cell. Fisher’s test was used for statistics. Figure S2. Related to Fig 3 (A) Violin plots representing inter-probe distances for different pairs of fosmids (n = 80–130 nuclei). Fisher’s test: *P-values: >0.05 (ns), <0.05 (*), <0.01 (**), <0.001 (***), <0.0001 (****). (B) Pie charts illustrating the proportion of inter-probe distances >200 nm, interval from 200–100 nm (≤200 nm) and interval from 100–0 nm (≤100 nm) for different pairs of fosmids in MCF7 cell stimulated or not by E2. Fisher’s test was used for statistics. (C) Genomic position of fosmid probes used for 3D DNA FISH analysis for control gene (PUM1). (D) Cumulative distribution functions for inter-probe distances obtained from 3D DNA FISH before (−E2) and after (+E2) transcription stimulation in MCF7 cells for PUM1. The conformational changes within the PGR domain indicated that the upstream regulatory region folds back upon itself and the PGR gene body upon transcription induction of PGR by E2. To characterize the folding behavior of multiple connected mobile genomic loci we developed an analysis, called 3-loci, based on triangulation of relative distances between three labeled sites. 3-loci is based on measurements of the distribution of 3D distances between three loci computed in single cells. Within the plane defined by the three loci, we consider that each locus moves in a circular region with radius R. So, Sz = Sz(R) defining a 2D survival zone (Sz) with one degree of freedom. Using the measured distances, inverse mathematical modeling predicts each locus’ distribution inside survival zones (see the Materials and Methods section). Survival zone radii of loci correlate with relative freedom of movement of one locus with respect to the two others (Lassadi et al, 2015). Here, we used three fosmids (Fig 3E) hybridizing to the PGR gene and two ERBS within the up and downstream regulatory regions simultaneously. In each nucleus, three distances were measured in 3D and aggregated to determine their survival zones. In cells treated with E2, survival zones of the two labeled loci (Fos1 and Fos5) surrounding the PGR gene were largely reduced compared with the zones these segments can explore in hormone-deprived cells. In contrast, the centrally located Fos3 locus which corresponds to the TSS region of the PGR seemed to become more dynamic after transcription activation by E2. Upon activation, the distal upstream region (Fos5) folds toward the PGR gene body. Its freedom of movement is reduced twofold (r = 330 nm to r = 163 nm, Fig 3F). The dynamics were decreased and this decrease was maintained over time (Fig 3F, 3 h), demonstrating that several enhancer elements colocate within the same cell to stabilize folding of the domain. The angle around the TSS was reduced from ∼100° to ∼60° after E2 addition (Fig 3G) further confirming folding back of the distal upstream region over the gene body. Concomitantly, PGR-TSS (Fos3) freedom of movement was increased twofold, from r = 85 nm to r = 172 nm, observed 3 h poststimulation (Fig 3F). In MCF7 cells, these results were coherent with the notion that folding is highly dynamic and variable from cell to cell (Cheng et al, 2020). Amplitude of variation in 3D positions appeared to be reduced as folding becomes stabilized when gene expression is stimulated by E2.

Preexisting 3D structure of the PGR gene domain and regulatory region reorganizes during transcription activation To further explore the structural properties of the PGR domain, we generated 3D models based on the spatial constraints measured by 5C contact frequencies using TADbit (Serra et al, 2017) (Fig 4A). Specifically, each region of interest was represented as a chain of spherical beads each spanning 50 nm in diameter and containing 5 kb of DNA. In MCF7 cells, representations of an overlay ∼10,000 models of the 500-kb active domain of PGR and enhancer region revealed a “croissant”-shaped volume (Fig 4A, domains shaded purple to pink). The adjacent TPCR6 gene formed a globular structure separated physically from the PGR domain as expected from seeing two distinct TADs in the 5C matrices in MCF7 cells (Fig 4A, red colored domain). Restraint-based modeling enabled extrapolating distances (d) between chosen fragments (Fig 4A). Gray arches in Fig 4B are drawn between fragments which were separated by less than 50 nm in at least 50% of the calculated models of the PGR domain in MCF7 cells grown in the hormone-starved medium (−E2) for 3 d. Genomic sites for which distances were shortened in at least 50% of E2-treated cells (+E2) are linked by red arches (Fig 4B). This finding was coherent with a reduction in the 3D distances measured by 3D DNA FISH (Fig 3C). Distances deduced from 5C-based models and three-way 3D DNA FISH fell within the same distribution (Figs 2C and D, 3E, and 4B and S3A) although the models tended toward smaller values. Obtaining the proper scale of models is not trivial for restraint-based modeling using 3C datasets (Trussart et al, 2015). The results confirm that the preexisting PGR domain structure was reorganized upon estradiol treatment. In particular, numerous enhanced contacts demonstrate that RNA Pol2-bound upstream ERBS sites fold toward the gene body after 3 h E2 exposure. Enhanced contacts are reminiscent of shortened distances measured in 3D DNA FISH and the reduced dynamics of the loci relative to each other seen by “3 loci” analysis (Fig 3E–G). Overall, the two arms of the modeled “croissant” aligned and folded upon themselves (Fig 4A). Strikingly, the adjacent TPCR6 TAD folding was not remodeled by estradiol. As expected from 5C data (Fig 1), PGR domain folding and hormone-induced reorganization was specific to MCF7 cells. Indeed, models from 5C data in MDA-MB-231 cells yielded distance distributions reminiscent a closed chromatin conformation of silent genes and, as expected, was not significantly altered after exposure to estradiol (Fig S3B). Figure 4. 3D folding of the progesterone receptor gene (PGR) chromatin domain reorganizes in response to transcription activation. (A) 3D models 5C contact frequencies in MCF7 cells exposed (+E2) or not (−E2) to estradiol, 20% of the most frequent models using TADbit (Serra et al, 2017) with distances (d) between the PGR gene body and its upstream ERE region are displayed. (A, B) 5C map (normalized counts) of the PGR domain on Chr 11. Color bar below the map corresponds to domains in (A). (A) Distances derived from models shown in (A): gray arches link segments <200 nm in the maps, red and blue arches link segments for which distances increased (red) or decreased (blue) in at least 50% of the cell population after 45 min or 3 h of estradiol exposure. Figure S3. Related to Fig 4 (A) Comparison between three-way distances derived from 5C modeling (green and red dots, from (A)) and in situ 3D FISH measured distances (blue clouds, data from Fig 3) in MCF7 before and after E2 treatment. The three axes show percentage of computed distances in all models or in all nuclei between genomic regions corresponding to selected fosmid sequences. (B) Contact frequencies in MDA-MB231 cells exposed to (+E2) or not (−E2) estradiol. Increased (red) or decreased (blue) in 50% of the cell population after 3 h of estradiol exposure.