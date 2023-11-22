Ilham Aliyev received UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Minister of State for Europe and North America
AZERBAIJAN, November 22 - To the participants of the Non-Aligned Movement Conference on Advancing the Rights and Empowerment of Women
Dear Participants of the Conference,
I welcome you to the first-ever NAM Conference on Advancing the Rights and Empowerment of Women.
In 2019, with the unanimous support of all NAM Member States, Azerbaijan has been elected as a Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement –...20 November 2023, 10:07