Automotive Filters Market to Surpass USD 26.08 billion by 2031 | Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

The primary competitors in the automotive filters industry are concentrating on growing their market share through joint ventures, alliances, and mergers and acquisitions.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive filters market was estimated at a value of US$ 21.67 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 1.70% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to attain US$ 26.08 billion by 2031.

An automotive filter keeps microorganisms, exhaust fumes, and pollen from getting into the carburetor and engine. By doing this, cars emit fewer pollutants into the air, require less maintenance, and have longer service lives. Stricter emission regulations have been implemented by the government and emission organizations for cars that release harmful gases like carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxide (NOx), and hydrocarbons (HC).

Download Sample of this Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23384

Global Automotive Filters Market: Key Players

Major companies in the global automotive filter market are growing their footprints through new facility openings or mergers and acquisitions. For example, MAHLE GmbH unveiled the CleanLine line of fuel filters in June 2019.

This fuel filter guarantees lower fuel pump and injection nozzle maintenance expenses. Even in cases where the fuel quality may be subpar, they also protect the injection system.

Over the course of their lifetime, they also exhibit outstanding dust separation efficiency. The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive filters market:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Dana Incorporated

Grayson Thermal Systems

Gentherm Inc.

Hanon Systems

Lennox International Inc.

Modine Manufacturing Company Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Visteon Corporation

Key Findings of Market Report

Governments in a number of nations are enacting strict regulations pertaining to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and vehicle fuel efficiency because of growing automobile sales and growing environmental concerns.

In turn, this is encouraging the use of different kinds of automotive filters to lower carbon emissions.

The goal of research and development (R&D) investments by major businesses is to extend the life of vehicle filters.

During the projected time, these factors are expected to boost the automotive filters market.

Market Trends for Automotive Filters

In 2020, the global market for automotive filters had a significant portion of the intake air filters segment, based on filter type. In 2020, the category held a proportion of the market that exceeded 40%. An air filter purifies the air before it enters the engine for burning. Among the materials utilized in car air filters are cotton, paper, and foam.

Fuel filters increase a vehicle's fuel economy by cleaning the fuel before it reaches the engine for burning, which is why this segment of the automotive filters market had a sizable share.

In terms of filter media, the global market for automobile filters in 2020 was dominated by the cellulose filter media sector.

Have Any Query? Ask our Experts@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=23384

Global Market for Automotive Filters: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the automotive filters market throughout the region. These are:

North America is forecast to hold a sizable portion of the global market for automotive filters. The high average miles driven annually and high vehicle manufacturing in countries like Mexico and the United States are pushing the automotive filters market in the area. An increase in the demand for passenger automobiles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) is credited with driving up vehicle production in North America.

The aftermarket segment of the market has a higher value than the OEMs section. OEMs only install filters in automobiles once, during the manufacturing process. In the aftermarket, filters need to be changed on a regular basis following a specified number of miles. In the end, this boosts the aftermarket sector of the North American market more than the OEMs section.

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Dana Incorporated In 2022, the Sustainable Mobility Center at Dana Incorporated's World Headquarters location in Maumee, Ohio, has been certified by LEED for environmental design and energy efficiency.

Modern Dana Sustainable Mobility Center is an engineering hub for e-Propulsion products, encompassing the creation of electric motors and equipping electric cars with full e-propulsion systems. Grayson Thermal Systems With an investment in research and development, IT infrastructure, and modern technology, Grayson Thermal Systems has made over £2 million in order to test its goods thoroughly and provide its customers confidence.

The company's first-ever internal thermal chamber, which enables it to conduct validations as well as product demonstrations at both extremely high and low ambient temperatures, is the focal point of the new capabilities. Hanon Systems







The South Korean company Hanon Systems Corp., which supplies automakers with thermal management systems, is planning to invest $40 million to build a plant in the US state of Georgia.

With the new factory expected to open in May 2024, Hanon will be able to supply electric cars (EVs) to Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group, and other international clients more quickly.

Global Automotive Filters Market Segmentation

Filter Type

Fuel Filters

Diesel

Gasoline

Oil Filters

Intake Air Filters

Cabin Air Filters

Filter Media

Cellulose

Synthetic

Others

Vehicle Type

Two Wheeler

Three Wheeler Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle

Trucks

Buses & Coaches

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Place an Order Copy of the Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=23384<ype=S

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Automotive Chassis System Market - Automotive Chassis System Market Size to Hit USD 98.6 billion by 2031

Automotive Oil Pump Market - Automotive Oil Pump Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com