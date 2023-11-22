Automotive Thermal Management Market Size to Surpass USD 55.67 Billion by 2029, at a 3.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Thermal Management Market

Key players in the market include Gentherm Inc, Mahle GmbH, Denso Corporation, Behr GmbH & Co. KG, Valeo, Grayson Thermal Systems, and Sanden Corp.,

Automotive Thermal Management Market covers solutions for temperature control in vehicles, automation, and the need for efficient thermal regulation in both passenger and commercial vehicles.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Thermal Management Market by Component (Compressor, HVAC, Powertrain Cooling, Fluid Transport), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Application (Front & Rear A/C, Engine and Transmission, Seat, Battery, Motor, Waste Heat Recovery, Power Electronics) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 39.8 billion in 2021 to USD 55.67 billion by 2029, at 3.8% CAGR over the Forecast Period (from 2022 to 2029).

Industry Development:

• In November 2022, Denso Corp. launched a new LD9 electric zero emissions thermal management unit for buses and coaches at Bus & Coach Expo in Sydney, Australia.

• In March 2022, Hanon Systems inaugurated a new plant located in Huchai, China, to manufacture heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) modules for electrified vehicles.

Automotive Thermal Management Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Thermal Management industry are

• Gentherm Inc

• Mahle GmbH

• Denso Corporation

• Behr GmbH & Co. KG

• Valeo

• Grayson Thermal Systems

• Sanden Corp.

• United Technologies Corporation

• Diakin Industries Ltd

• Visteon Corp

• Calsonic Kansei Corp

• Modine Manufacturing Co.

• Lennox International. Inc.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Automotive Thermal Management Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

• The Automotive Thermal Management Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Thermal Management market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Automotive Thermal Management Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Thermal Management market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

The global automotive thermal management market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America stands as the largest market, with the robust automotive industry in the United States contributing to the increasing demand for electric and automotive thermal management. This association is directly linked to the growing automobile manufacturing market, indicating anticipated progressive growth.

Simultaneously, in Europe, particularly in Germany, the market is driven by rising technological innovations and increased spending on creativity in the automotive industry. These factors are projected to fuel the necessity for automotive thermal management over the predicted duration.

Global Automotive Thermal Management Market Drivers:

The increasing automation and powertrain electrification in the automotive industry have led to a significant growth in the need for electrical and electronic components, both in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. A modern-day car is estimated to have up to 100 Electronic Control Units (ECUs), highlighting a substantial demand for thermal management systems to efficiently dissipate the heat generated by these electronic components. The rising number of batteries in automobiles further underscores the need for battery management systems, which include thermal management systems.

Global Automotive Thermal Management Market Opportunities:

Presently, the adoption of thermal management systems is steadily increasing in passenger car models and commercial vehicles. The acquisition of these systems is expected to expand over the predicted duration, driven by ongoing developments in vehicle electronics and electrification systems. This growth will necessitate the implementation of effective power supply solutions.

The growing demand for electric vehicles globally, coupled with ongoing technological advancements, is poised to enhance the market for thermal management systems in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions

• What was the impact of covid-19 on Automotive Thermal Management Market?

• What was the market value in 2022?

• which region is a high share of the Automotive Thermal Management Market?

• What are the opportunities in Automotive Thermal Management Market?

• What is the forecast period of the Automotive Thermal Management Market?

