Agricultural Surfactants Market to Reach USD 2.84 billion by 2029 Globally, by 2029 at 5.3% CAGR

Agricultural surfactants Market

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market include AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation

Agricultural surfactants market expands due to heightened focus on crop efficiency, precision farming, and eco-friendly solutions in agriculture.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Agricultural Surfactants “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Agricultural Surfactants market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter's 5-forces analysis frameworks.

The agricultural surfactants market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.84 billion by 2029 from USD 1.88 billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, Dupont

Industry Development:

22 April 2022: DuPont announced that its iconic and trusted brands – Kevlar®, Nomex® and Tyvek® – will be produced using renewable electricity in its operations. DuPont achieved this milestone by purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) earlier this month to match the energy consumed in its 2022 operations and is committed to additional purchases annually.

1 November 2022: DuPont announced it had joined the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) as a Founding Member. The SCC is an outgrowth of the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, and is the first global, ecosystem-wide effort to advance the semiconductor industry’s response to the challenge of climate change.

Agricultural Surfactants Market Segmentation:

Agricultural Surfactants Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Non-Ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Agricultural Surfactants Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Herbicides

Fungicides

Agricultural Surfactants Market By Substrate Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Synthetic

Bio-Based

Agricultural Surfactants Market By Crop Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons).

Cereals And Grains

Oilseeds And Pulses

Fruits And Vegetables

Others

Regional Insights:

Due to the increased demand for improved crop types, rising population, and existence of nations with sizable arable lands, Asia Pacific accounted for the greatest revenue share of 35.1% in 2021. The key drivers of the expansion of the regional market are nations like India, China, and Japan. The overall area that is arable land is decreasing as a result of the region’s rising industrialisation and urbanisation. In order to increase productivity and yield, farmers use agrochemicals, which drives up demand for agricultural surfactants.

The second-largest revenue share in 2021 belonged to Europe, which is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the projected period. In the upcoming years, the region is predicted to keep its position in the sector. Crop production, however, has been found to be declining recently in a number of European nations. Since Ukraine is Europe’s top pesticide consumer, it made a significant contribution to the region’s growth in 2020. The agricultural market in Europe is very unstable in terms of production.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Agricultural Surfactants market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Agricultural Surfactants Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Agricultural Surfactants market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Agricultural Surfactants market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Agricultural Surfactants market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Agricultural Surfactants market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Agricultural Surfactants Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Agricultural Surfactants market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Agricultural Surfactants market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Agricultural Surfactants Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Agricultural Surfactants Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

