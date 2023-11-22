Exhaust System Market Size to Surpass USD 48.21 Billion by 2029, at a 2.60% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Exhaust System Market

Exhaust System Market deals with emissions control, catalytic converters, and mufflers, addressing regulatory compliance & advancements in automotive technology

The exhaust system market encompasses components addressing vehicle emissions, compliance, and reflecting the evolving landscape of automotive technology and environmental standards.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Exhaust System Market by Component (Exhaust Manifold, Muffler, Catalytic Converter, Oxygen Sensor, Exhaust Pipes), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 38.85 billion in 2021 to USD 48.21 billion by 2029, at 2.60% CAGR over the Forecast Period (from 2022 to 2029).

The exhaust gases released from the engine cylinders undergo a series of processes within the vehicle's exhaust system. Initially, these gases are collected and cooled down by the exhaust manifold before being directed to the catalytic converter through the downpipe. The catalytic converter, along with other after-treatment devices, functions as an exhaust gas purifier, eliminating harmful constituents from the gases. Subsequently, the treated gases pass through the muffler to reduce noise levels, ultimately being expelled as cleansed exhaust gases through the tailpipe.

The exhaust system comprises several components, including the exhaust manifold, downpipe, catalytic converter, sensors (such as oxygen and temperature sensors), mufflers, resonators, clamps, and tailpipes. Additionally, various after-treatment devices, in conjunction with the catalytic converter, are integrated into the exhaust system to effectively remove detrimental elements like carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOX), and particulate matter (PM) from the exhaust gas. For diesel engines, specific after-treatment devices include the diesel particulate filter (DPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), lean NOx trap (LNT), and selective catalytic converter (SCR). Gasoline engines, on the other hand, incorporate devices like the gasoline particulate filter (GPF) for similar purification purposes.

Recent Developments

• In May 2021, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd announced to exhibit its products at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 Online. The company will introduce exhaust and body system components that will reduce the release of substances of environmental concern, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce weight for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

• In April 2021, Faurecia announced to start the operation of its Koriyama Plant (Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture), which is the production base of the Clean Mobility Division, in the latter half of 2021. The Koriyama Plant was scheduled to start operations around September 2020, but it was postponed due to a temporary drop in production by the automakers to whom it delivered products due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Exhaust System Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Exhaust System industry are

• Faurecia

• Friedrich Boysen

• BENTELER International

• Tenneco Inc.

• Continental AG

• Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

• BOSAL

• Yutaka Giken Company Limited

• Eberspaecher

• BENTELER International

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Exhaust System Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

• The Exhaust System Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Exhaust System market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Exhaust System Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Growing penetration of after-treatment devices in combinations

Stringent emission standards worldwide have led to a growing demand for the reduction of exhaust gas emissions in terms of both particulate matter and overall quantities. To comply with these regulations, automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and exhaust system manufacturers utilize combinations of after-treatment devices. This approach allows them to effectively limit vehicle emissions within the required regulatory constraints.

One of the most widely employed combinations of after-treatment devices consists of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). This combination is capable of removing over 70% of both gaseous and particulate matter emissions. In this combination, SCR functions by reducing Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) to nitrogen (N2) and water in the presence of a reductant. Simultaneously, the DPF filters particulate matter, contributing to a more comprehensive and efficient emission control system.

RESTRAINT: Growing sales of clean vehicles

Clean vehicles encompass Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) powered vehicles. The demand for low-emission vehicles is driving the increasing sales of CNG and LPG-powered vehicles. These alternative fuel vehicles prove to be cost-effective, given that the operating costs of CNG and LPG-powered vehicles are significantly lower than those of traditional petroleum-based vehicles.

Regional Analysis

The Exhaust System market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Key Market Segments: Exhaust System Market

Exhaust System Market by Component, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

• Exhaust Manifold

• Muffler

• Catalytic Converter

• Oxygen Sensor

• Exhaust Pipes

Exhaust System Market by Vehicle Type, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicles

Exhaust System Market by Vehicle Type, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Frequently Asked Questions

• What was the impact of covid-19 on Exhaust System Market?

• What was the market value in 2022?

• which region is a high share of the Exhaust System Market?

• What are the opportunities in Exhaust System Market?

• What is the forecast period of the Exhaust System Market?

