Evaporative Condensing Unit Market Size to Surpass USD 35.15 Billion by 2029, at a 4.43% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Evaporative Condensing Unit Market by End-Use (Commercial, Power, Chemical), Application (Refrigeration, Air Conditioning) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 23.8 billion in 2021 to USD 35.15 billion by 2029, at 4.43% CAGR over the Forecast Period (from 2023 to 2029).

The evaporative condensing unit market is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in refrigeration technology, increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions, and a growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in various industries.

Evaporative condensing units play a crucial role in refrigeration systems by utilizing the principles of evaporation and condensation to efficiently remove heat from the refrigerant. These units typically consist of a condenser, a cooling tower, and associated components. The condenser facilitates the release of heat from the refrigerant, while the cooling tower enhances the process through evaporation, promoting efficient heat dissipation.

One key driver of the market's growth is the heightened focus on energy efficiency. Evaporative condensing units offer improved energy performance compared to traditional air-cooled systems, as the evaporation process allows for better heat rejection and temperature control. This increased efficiency not only reduces energy consumption but also contributes to cost savings for end-users.

The market is also benefiting from a surge in demand across diverse industries, including food and beverage, chemical processing, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). As these sectors expand, the need for reliable and energy-efficient refrigeration systems grows, driving the adoption of evaporative condensing units.

Furthermore, environmental considerations are influencing market dynamics. Evaporative condensing units align with sustainability goals by minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and reducing the overall environmental impact associated with cooling processes. As regulatory pressures intensify and businesses strive for eco-friendly solutions, the market for evaporative condensing units is expected to witness sustained growth.

In conclusion, the evaporative condensing unit market's robust expansion is underpinned by a combination of technological innovation, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and a collective commitment to environmentally conscious practices across various industries. As these trends persist, the market is poised for continued growth and evolution in the realm of industrial refrigeration and cooling systems.

Evaporative Condensing Unit Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Evaporative Condensing Unit industry are

• Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.

• Evapco Inc.

• Johnson Controls Inc.

• SPX Corporation

• Mammoth Inc

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Danfoss

• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

• Heatcraft Refrigeration Products LLC

• Voltas Limited

• BITZER SE

• ADVANSOR A/S

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Evaporative Condensing Unit Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

• The Evaporative Condensing Unit Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Evaporative Condensing Unit market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Evaporative Condensing Unit Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

What is the Sales Forecast for Evaporative Condensing Units in the United States?

Rising Demand for Commercial Refrigeration Fueling Evaporative Condensing Unit Sales in the United States

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for evaporative condensing units in the United States is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 0.376 billion by 2029, with an absolute opportunity of US$ 0.210 billion during the assessment period.

Historically, there was a 7.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the demand for evaporative condensing units in the United States. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that sales of these units in the country will experience a growth of 6.0% CAGR.

The driving force behind the growth in the U.S. market is the increasing need to reduce food wastage and the growing demand for commercial refrigeration. The preference for evaporative condensers over other types, such as water-cooled condensers, is on the rise due to their energy-efficient and environmentally friendly characteristics, contributing to increased sales.

Recent years have witnessed a surge in food wastage in the United States, attributed to inappropriate temperatures during the transportation and storage of food items. Notably, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that approximately 30% to 40% of the food supply in the country is lost or wasted.

To address this issue and minimize food wastage, end users, including the food manufacturing sector, retail stores, transportation containers, and hotels, are increasingly adopting commercial refrigeration systems. This trend, in turn, positively influences the sales of evaporative condensing units across the United States.

Evaporative condensers are now considered ideal solutions for commercial and industrial refrigeration as well as Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, owing to their benefits such as high energy efficiency and low maintenance costs.

The continuous advancements in refrigeration technology and the swift transition towards environmentally friendly and energy-efficient cooling systems are expected to further propel the United States market for evaporative condensing units.

What is China Evaporative Condensing Units Industry Demand Outlook?

Growing Demand for Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Boosting China Market

According to the latest report from Exactitude Consultancy, China is expected to maintain its leadership position in the global evaporative condensing units industry throughout the assessment period. This dominance is attributed to the rapid growth of the residential and commercial sectors in China, coupled with an increasing demand for commercial air conditioning systems.

The evaporative condensing units industry in China is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 0.527 billion by 2029, with an absolute opportunity of US$ 0.276 billion during the assessment period.

The demand for evaporative condensing units in China is forecasted to experience a 6.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the projection period, a slight deceleration compared to the 7.3% CAGR recorded from 2018 to 2022.

A significant contributing factor to the market expansion in China is the presence of a large number of leading evaporative condenser manufacturers. China hosts several large compressor factories, some with an annual production capacity exceeding 10 million units. These prominent manufacturers in the evaporative condensing unit sector are increasingly introducing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products to enhance their sales.

Regional Analysis

The Evaporative Condensing Unit market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

