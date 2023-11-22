Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Size to Surpass USD 8.67 Billion by 2029, at a 7.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Type (Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft) End use (Civil and Commercial, Military) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 5.40 billion in 2021 to USD 8.67 billion by 2029, at 7.9% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

With careful design, ultralight aircraft can now fly similarly to normal light aircraft despite having very low weight and power. At first, ultralights were just hang gliders with small engines, like those found in chainsaws, added for propulsion. Upgraded versions are still primarily intended for leisure flight, but they are currently being used for police patrol, training, and other purposes, including a planned use in war.

There are powered and unpowered ultralights. When they are not propelled, they shouldn't weigh more than 155 pounds. When powered, they can reach a maximum speed of 55 knots in level flight, a maximum empty weight of 254 pounds, a maximum fuel capacity of 5 US gallons, and a maximum power-off stall speed of 24 knots.

Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Ultralight and Light Aircraft industry are

• Cirrus Aircraft

• Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM

• Flight Design General Aviation

• Pilatus

• Piper Aircraft

• Textron

• P&M Aviation

• PIPISTREL d.o.o.

• CubCrafters

• Autogyro GmbH

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Overview

The ultralight and light aircraft industry (UAVs) is experiencing significant momentum, driven by various factors such as a rising demand for recreational flights and the increased delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. Notably, the surge in the market for air taxis and urban air mobility is contributing to the global uptick in ultralight and light aircraft deliveries. NATO security forces are increasingly employing UAVs for targeted operations against militants and terrorist organizations worldwide. The utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in counterterrorism efforts is gaining traction due to several advantages, including diminished risk to defense personnel, precise strikes against terrorist groups, and cost-effectiveness.

Advancements in technology have enhanced the capabilities of UAVs to perform diverse military tasks such as surveying and tracking. This growing application of UAVs in counterterrorism is propelling the Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market forward, particularly in combat scenarios where pilot safety is a concern. Improved range and altitude capabilities of UAVs enable them to execute combat operations with accuracy comparable to manned aircraft but with fewer associated risks.

While aviation significantly contributes to global economic growth, it is responsible for approximately 2% of global CO2 emissions. Emissions of particulates and nitrogen oxides from aircraft at cruising altitudes contribute to climate change. Addressing this, electrically driven aircraft, akin to electric vehicles, show substantial potential in providing long-term, emission-free aviation services. These advancements not only mark a shift in aircraft technology but also open avenues for innovative aircraft designs and business models in the aviation industry. However, concerns about safety, both for pilots and passengers, have grown due to incidents involving ultralight and light aircraft, posing a notable challenge to the industry's growth.

The general aviation industry is not immune to the economic downturn's repercussions. The ownership and use of ultralight aircraft for leisure and sporting flights are steadily growing. Trade restrictions between the United States and China have impeded the development of the ultralight and light aircraft industry, negatively impacting international trade and investments. Despite signs of recovery, there is apprehension that an overheating Chinese economy could push the global economy back into recession, potentially affecting the development of the Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market. Additionally, concerns about passenger safety and limitations on commercial drone flight are hindering the overall progress of the market. The ongoing technological advancements in UAVs, expanding their applications across various markets, present a growth opportunity for the ultralight and light aircraft industry worldwide.

Regional Analysis

The Ultralight and Light Aircraft market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

The Middle East and Africa are poised to dominate the global ultralight and light aircraft market, holding the largest share. The upswing in aircraft deliveries from the Middle East can be attributed primarily to a surge in orders for light aircraft on a global scale. In Latin America, the overall growth of the ultralight and light aircraft market is fueled by an increase in deliveries from the region. Additionally, substantial growth in trade and tourism stands out as a key factor expected to boost regional demand for ultralight and light aircraft.

Market expansion in Africa is propelled by a rise in Very Very Important Person (VVIP) and corporate transportation, along with growth in the tourism industry. Notably, the escalation in orders for ultralight and light aircraft from the region is a significant driving force behind the increasing presence of these aircraft in Africa

