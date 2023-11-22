Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
15.11.23 129 489 64.55 8 358 049
16.11.23 249 179 63.75 15 884 364
17.11.23 99 613 64.86 6 461 308
20.11.23 45 000 65.03 2 926 530
21.11.23 45 000 64.52 2 903 265
Previous transactions 9 158 336    
       
Accumulated to date 9 726 617 62.08 603 795 300


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 823 495 shares, corresponding to 1.22% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com 

