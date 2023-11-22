Submit Release
Global Policy Advisors to Host Session on Corporate Governance Lessons from OpenAI

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Policy Advisors has announced a seminar titled “Navigating Corporate Governance: Insights from OpenAI's Journey.” The online event, scheduled for 2 p.m. EST on November 30, is designed to shed light on the complex emerging corporate governance issues, using OpenAI's experiences as a primary case study.

The interactive seminar will be hosted by Salar Ghahramani, the founder of Global Policy Advisors and a corporate governance expert. The session will address corporate governance best practices, managing conflicts of interest in rapidly evolving industries, and the multifaceted fiduciary roles that are integral to ensuring ethical, transparent, and effective decision-making across various business sectors.

This session is particularly beneficial for business leaders, board members, and corporate governance professionals seeking to navigate the complex landscape of modern corporate governance. It is also highly relevant for legal advisors, ethicists, and policymakers who are involved in shaping governance standards and regulations in industries impacted by rapid technological advancements. The insights shared are intended to be applicable across a wide array of sectors, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and best practices in corporate governance.

About Global Policy Advisors

Global Policy Advisors® (“GPA”) is a consultancy to corporations, boards of directors, and asset managers. GPA provides advisory services in the intersection of law and finance, with a focus on governance, international and regulatory affairs, and public policy insights.


