Border Patrol agents seize more than $3.5 million in fentanyl

TEMECULA, Calif. — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than $3,500,000.00 worth of fentanyl pills during a vehicle stop on Interstate 15 Thursday.

Agents stopped a 24-year-old woman who was driving a gray sedan northbound on the interstate near Temecula.  During the stop, a Border Patrol canine alerted to the sedan. Agents inspected the sedan and discovered 62 bundles containing blue pills concealed inside its door panels and seats.

 

Agents discovered and extracted 62 bundles from a gray sedan containing suspicious blue pills.

  

Tests revealed that the bundles contained fentanyl. The fentanyl pills weighed 81.4 pounds with an estimated street value of $3,692,000.00.

The woman and fentanyl pills were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office’s Special Investigations Bureau for further investigation and processing. The Border Patrol seized the gray sedan.

“Our agents are dedicated to keeping America safe”, said Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel. “We will continue to serve on the frontlines against fentanyl by disrupting and ultimately dismantling the drug trafficking organizations who profit in this poison.”

 

Agents tested the blue pills and confirmed the presence of fentanyl.

 

During fiscal year 2023, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,285 pounds of fentanyl.

This seizure is part of recently announced Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies to combat the fentanyl threat. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

