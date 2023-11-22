CBP Officers Seize Counterfeit Items During Holiday Shopping Season

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Buffalo Port of Entry, Peace Bridge warehouse, seized multiple designer items for bearing counterfeit trademarks.

Over the past few weeks, CBP officers inspected a package listed as ‘gift items’ that contained multiple designer handbags and a pair of sneakers. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, the handbags and sneakers were determined to be inauthentic and were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. Had the items been authentic, the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value would be approximately $18,800 dollars.

A counterfeit designer purse seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo, New York, as an Intellectual Property Rights violation.

“During the holiday shopping season, it is important to remain aware that criminals try to scam shoppers into buying low quality and potentially dangerous counterfeit items,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our officers do an incredible job targeting shipments and identifying these violations, working tirelessly every day to protect the consumer and our economy.”

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program. https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. It is also against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise and individual consumers may be liable for a fine even if they did not intend to import counterfeit and pirated merchandise.

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation reporting tool provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign can be found at www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.

