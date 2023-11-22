Baltimore CBP Officers Arrest DC Child Rape Suspect Fleeing to Iceland

BALTIMORE -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested an alleged Washington, D.C., child rape suspect on Sunday as he attempted to board a departing international flight at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

CBP officers arrested Mark Anthony Williams, 56, of Alexandria, Va., who was wanted by the D.C. Superior Court on charges of first-degree felony sexual abuse of a secondary education student. Williams is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Guyana.

CBP officers detected Williams on the passenger manifest for a flight to Iceland, responded to the departure gate, and identified Williams.

CBP officers verified Williams identity, confirmed with Metropolitan Polce Department that the warrant remained active, and then delivered Williams to Anne Arundel County Detention Center to await extradition.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“This is a very serious charge and Customs and Border Protection officers are pleased to capture this fleeing fugitive and help our law enforcement partners return him to face justice,” said Adam Rottman, CBP’s Area Port Director at the Area Port of Baltimore. “CBP’s border security authority helps play a significant role in giving victims a voice and in holding allegedly dangerous perpetrators accountable.”

CBP often works with its interagency law enforcement partners to apprehend dangerous fugitives. On a typical day last year, CBP arrested an average of 41 wanted persons at our nation’s international airports, seaports, and land border crossings.

