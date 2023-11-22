Submit Release
Wrong Turn Ends with Arrest of a Fugitive from Justice Who was Wanted on Parole Violations from Louisiana

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a 41-year-old male United States citizen who had an active felony arrest warrant from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

On November 17, CBP officers encountearrred a vehicle that made a wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge. Upon arrival at the primary inspection area, the traveler was identified as Parcell Barquett, who was subsequently referred to secondary inspection after the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that he had an active warrant for his arrest. During the secondary inspection, officers verified the identification of the traveler and confirmed he had a Fugitive from Justice warrant for felony Burglary and Battery parole violations.

“Our CBP officers work hard in identifying and intercepting wanted criminals,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners are pivotal in ensuring fugitives are brought to justice.”  

After processing and confirming the warrant, the subject was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department for extradition.

