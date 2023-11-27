B dot Medical and Quatherapy Signs Distributorship Agreement to Promote Proton Therapy in Taiwan
From left to right: Hirohiko Tsujii, Vice President, Association for Nuclear Technology in Medicine; Takuji Furukawa, B dot Medical’s CEO; Tsai Ming-hao, Quatherapy’s CEO; Jeng-Fong Chiou, President, TASTRO; and and Hsin-Lun Lee, Secretary-General, TASTRO
B dot Medical in Tokyo appoints Quatherapy in Taipei as the authorized distributor in Taiwan for its proton beam cancer treatment systems.
This partnership is poised to accelerate improved access to proton therapy for the people of Taiwan, bringing newfound hope to both patients and medical professionals.”TOKYO, JAPAN, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B dot Medical Inc., a medical device startup in Tokyo, has announced an exciting new partnership with Quatherapy Inc., in Taiwan. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone as B dot Medical appoints Quatherapy as the authorized distributor in Taiwan for its cutting-edge proton beam cancer treatment systems. As the partnership has garnered significant expectations from both Japan and Taiwan, the announcement event saw the presence of Jeng-Fong Chiou, President of Taiwan Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (TASTRO), and Hirohiko Tsujii, Vice President in Association for Nuclear Technology in Medicine, renowned icons in particle therapy from both markets.
B dot Medical is a medical startup in Tokyo, aiming to make "PROTON for everyone" a reality by developing an ultra-compact, high-performance, and efficient proton therapy system. Historically, proton therapy adoption has been hindered by the size of traditional systems. However, B dot Medical has achieved a breakthrough with its proprietary "Magnetic Gantry™" technology using superconducting techniques, successfully reducing the height of the beam delivery device to approximately one-third of conventional systems, making it comparable to existing X-ray therapy equipment.
Meanwhile, Quatherapy Inc. is a company established specifically to support and promote B dot Medical's proton therapy system in Taiwan. The company's goal is to ensure the comprehensive implementation and application of B dot Medical's proton therapy technology in Taiwan, bringing the best treatment solutions to local cancer patients. Quatherapy is responsible for all associated tasks from applying for medical device certification, sales, to installation and maintenance.
The agreement, inked between the two companies on November 25th in Taipei, underscores their mutual vision to make advanced proton therapy more accessible to the people of Taiwan. With 15 proton or heavy particle treatment centers either in operation, approved, or currently under application in Taiwan as of March 2023, the country is well on its way to becoming the most densely populated nation in the world for particle treatment. It's worth noting that some of the approved facilities are yet to decide on their equipment provider. The strategic partnership aims to facilitate the orders for B dot Medical’s proton therapy systems in five of these approved facilities or potential new ones over the next several years.
Takuji Furukawa, B dot Medical’s President and CEO, commented, “this partnership is poised to accelerate improved access to proton therapy for the people of Taiwan, bringing newfound hope to both patients and medical professionals. B dot Medical's revolutionary ultra-compact system, with its high performance and efficiency, promises to transform cancer treatment in the region. With our innovative technology, patients can experience cutting-edge care, while medical professionals gain access to a state-of-the-art tool that empowers their efforts to combat cancer effectively.”
“We are committed to bringing innovative proton therapy technology to Taiwanese healthcare professionals and patients through this collaboration, thereby enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of cancer treatment”, Tsai Ming-hao, Quatherapy’s CEO, commented. ”We are pleased about our cooperation with B dot Medical. This partnership is not only strategically important for both companies but also represents a significant milestone in advancing cancer treatment technologies in Taiwan.”
<About Proton Therapy>
In proton therapy, a precisely directed proton beam targets the tumor with minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissues. Proton therapy promises to enhance patients' quality of life by enabling cancer treatment without disrupting their daily routines.
However, proton therapy is currently accessible to only a limited number of patients and remains less common than conventional x-ray therapy. The high construction costs and space requirements within hospital campuses have posed significant challenges to its widespread adoption. As of October 2023, there are just 113 operational proton therapy facilities worldwide, a stark contrast to the prevalence of conventional radiation therapy.
<About B dot Medical>
B dot Medical is a medical device startup company in Tokyo. The company has developed an ultra-compact proton therapy system, which is far more compact than the conventional ones, reducing to a size comparable to LINAC systems. The new development is expected to contribute to a significant increase in the number of proton therapy facilities around the world by promoting its construction in urban areas where it has been difficult to do so until now, or in hospitals that had previously declined to consider it due to the space and cost constraints.
