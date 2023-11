B dot Medical and Quatherapy Signs Distributorship Agreement to Promote Proton Therapy in Taiwan

From left to right: Hirohiko Tsujii, Vice President, Association for Nuclear Technology in Medicine; Takuji Furukawa, B dot Medical’s CEO; Tsai Ming-hao, Quatherapy’s CEO; Jeng-Fong Chiou, President, TASTRO; and and Hsin-Lun Lee, Secretary-General, TASTRO B dot Medical's ultra-compact proton therapy system *Approval of the health authority in the respective country is required before clinical use.

B dot Medical in Tokyo appoints Quatherapy in Taipei as the authorized distributor in Taiwan for its proton beam cancer treatment systems.

This partnership is poised to accelerate improved access to proton therapy for the people of Taiwan, bringing newfound hope to both patients and medical professionals.” — Takuji Furukawa