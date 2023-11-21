Submit Release
SB692 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to renumber and amend 440.03 (13) (c); to amend 15.405 (6) (a), 15.405 (6) (b), 36.60 (1) (ae), 45.40 (1g) (a), 77.54 (14) (f) 6., 146.81 (1) (c), 146.997 (1) (d) 3., 155.01 (7), 252.14 (1) (ar) 3., 440.03 (9) (a) (intro.), 440.03 (9) (a) 2., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.15, 446.01 (1v) (b), chapter 447 (title), 447.01 (intro.), 447.01 (8) (bm), 447.01 (13), 447.02 (1) (e), 447.02 (2) (c), 447.02 (2) (d), 447.02 (2) (e), 447.02 (2) (j), 447.02 (4), 447.02 (5), 447.03 (1) (intro.), 447.03 (2) (intro.), 447.03 (3) (intro.), 447.06 (1), 447.06 (2) (b), 447.06 (2) (c) (intro.), 447.06 (2) (e) (intro.), 447.065 (1) (intro.), 447.065 (2), 447.07 (3) (intro.), 447.07 (3) (f), 447.07 (3) (j), 447.09, 447.10, 447.12 (1), 448.956 (4), 450.10 (3) (a) 4., 451.02 (1), 462.02 (2) (d), 462.04, 463.10 (5), 463.12 (5) and 895.48 (1m) (a) (intro.); and to create 14.875, 440.03 (11m) (c) 1t., 440.03 (13) (c) 1. i., subchapter I (title) of chapter 447 [precedes 447.01], 447.01 (1t), 447.01 (1u), 447.04 (1) (bm), 447.04 (2) (bm), subchapter II of chapter 447 [precedes 447.50] and 990.01 (6m) of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Dentist and Dental Hygienist Compact. (FE)

