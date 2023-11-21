Submit Release
SB699 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to create 895.437 and 944.27 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting sending unsolicited obscene or sexually explicit images by electronic means, establishing a private civil cause of action for sending unsolicited obscene or sexually explicit images by electronic means, and providing a penalty.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

