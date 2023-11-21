SB706 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to amend 39.465 (title), 39.465 (1) (a), 39.465 (1) (d), 39.465 (2), 39.465 (3) (a), 39.465 (3) (b) and 39.465 (4); and to create 39.465 (1) (b) and 39.465 (1) (e) of the statutes; Relating to: scholarships for Marquette University School of Dentistry students who practice in dental health shortage areas. (FE)