WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to create 20.435 (4) (bu) and 49.79 (7s) of the statutes; Relating to: payment processing equipment and services for farmers and farmers' markets and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Agriculture and Tourism
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb710
You just read:
SB710 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture and Tourism - 2023-11-21
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.