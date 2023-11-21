WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act Relating to: increasing the number of authorized positions for the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for regional farmer support and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Agriculture and Tourism
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb711
You just read:
SB711 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture and Tourism - 2023-11-21
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.