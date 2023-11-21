Submit Release
SB716 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to repeal 49.45 (2p), 49.45 (23) and 49.45 (23b); to amend 20.435 (4) (jw), 49.471 (4) (a) 4. b. and 49.686 (3) (d); to create 49.471 (1) (cr), 49.471 (4) (a) 8. and 49.471 (4g) of the statutes; and to affect 2017 Wisconsin Act 370, section 44 (2) and (3); Relating to: expanding eligibility for the Medical Assistance program and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Insurance and Small Business

