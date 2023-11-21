SB719 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health - 2023-11-21
WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to repeal 49.45 (18) (ag); to renumber and amend 632.895 (6); to amend 49.45 (18) (ac), 609.83 and 632.895 (6) (title); and to create 20.145 (1) (a), 49.45 (18) (b) 8., 255.056 (2g), 450.085 (3), 601.31 (1) (nv), 601.31 (1) (nw), 601.41 (13), 601.415 (14), 601.575, 632.863, 632.864, 632.865 (2m), 632.868, 632.869 and 632.895 (6) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: health care costs omnibus, granting rule-making authority, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: S - Health
|11/21/2023 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
