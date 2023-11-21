Submit Release
SB720 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to repeal 115.341; to renumber 115.34 (1); to amend 20.255 (1) (jg), 20.255 (2) (cm), 20.255 (2) (cn), 115.34 (title), 115.34 (2) and 115.341 (1); and to create 20.255 (2) (cL), 115.34 (1g) and 115.34 (3) to (5) of the statutes; Relating to: providing state aid to reimburse public and private schools that provide free meals to all pupils for the costs of those meals and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Education

