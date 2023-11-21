SB722 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to renumber 51.01 (1); to amend 46.28 (1) (b), 49.45 (25) (am) 4., 51.37 (5) (a) and 51.37 (5) (b); and to create 51.01 (1d), 51.01 (8m), 51.37 (5) (bm) and 301.28 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: active psychosis and mental health treatment for prisoners.