SB723 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to amend 40.51 (8), 66.0137 (4) and 120.13 (2) (g); and to create 632.8965 of the statutes; Relating to: coverage of infertility services under self-insured governmental health plans and health policies and plans offered to state employees, and granting rule-making authority.

Status: S - Insurance and Small Business

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb723

