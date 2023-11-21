Submit Release
SB725 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to amend 66.0125 (3) (a), 66.0125 (3) (c) 1. b., 66.1011 (1), 66.1201 (2m), 66.1213 (3), 66.1301 (2m), 66.1331 (2m), 66.1333 (3) (e) 2., 106.50 (1m) (h), 106.50 (5m) (f) 1., 224.77 (1) (o), 234.29 and 452.14 (3) (n) of the statutes; Relating to: discrimination in housing based on citizenship or immigration status.

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

Important Actions (newest first)

