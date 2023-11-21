Submit Release
SB727 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to create 20.285 (1) (qh), 20.285 (1) (qi), 25.14 (1) (a) 14m., 25.17 (1) (jw), 25.51 and 36.25 (16) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a medicinal psilocybin treatment fund and a pilot program to study the effects of medicinal psilocybin treatment on patients with post-traumatic stress syndrome at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

