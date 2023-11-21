Submit Release
SB734 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism - 2023-11-21

WISCONSIN, November 21 - An Act to repeal 46.245, 48.067 (7m), 48.16, 48.23 (1m) (cm), 48.235 (1) (d), 48.255 (5), 48.257, 48.27 (9), 48.273 (4), 48.275 (3), 48.29 (3), 48.299 (1) (ar), 48.315 (1m), 48.37 (2), 48.373 (2) and (3), 48.375, 69.186 (1) (hf), 69.186 (1) (j), 69.186 (1) (k), 69.186 (1) (L), 146.89 (3r) (c) 3., 253.095, 253.10, 253.105, 253.107, 441.07 (1g) (f), 457.26 (2) (gm), 632.8985, 809.105, 809.14 (4), 809.62 (2m), 809.82 (2) (c), 895.037, 938.373 (2) and 940.15; to renumber 48.37 (1); and to amend 48.23 (4) (a), 48.299 (1) (a), 48.299 (1) (ag), 48.299 (1) (b), 48.396 (2) (a), 48.465 (3), 66.1002 (1) (e) 1., 324.02 (8), 448.02 (3) (a), 809.10 (1) (d), 809.24 (4), 809.30 (1) (a), 809.30 (1) (b) 2., 809.30 (2) (a), subchapter IV (title) of chapter 809 [precedes 809.40], 809.40 (title), 809.40 (1m), 809.801 (5) (c) and 939.75 (2) (b) 1. of the statutes; Relating to: the elimination of certain abortion-related regulations.

