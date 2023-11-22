Anti-Hate Task Force to Present Final Report on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, November 22 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

From the Office of Council President Evan Glass

The final report will include policy recommendations that promote safety and combat hate crimes in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Anti-Hate Task Force will present their final report with policy recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Wheaton Community Recreation Center.

The Anti-Hate Task Force was formally adopted through a resolution with unanimous support in June. The task force is made up of community and faith leaders working to engage the community and develop recommendations to inform policies that promote safety and combat hate crimes in Montgomery County.

Cohort groups representing the Jewish, Black/African American, LGBTQ+, Asian American and Pacific Islander, Latino/Hispanic and Muslim communities presented their policy recommendations at meetings throughout the fall. Each of the six cohort groups had the opportunity to host listening sessions to provide an opportunity for the public to engage and provide input.

The full task force will submit its final report with recommendations for legislation, regulations, policies and procedures related to the Council and other County agencies and present it at the Nov. 28 meeting, which is open to the public.

The hybrid meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Social Hall at the Wheaton Community Recreation Center (11701 Georgia Avenue, Wheaton, Md.) and virtually via Zoom. Members of the public can register to join on Zoom here. No registration is required to attend in-person. The meeting will be posted to YouTube the following day.

Visit the Council webpage for more information and to watch past meetings and listening sessions.

