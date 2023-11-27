The Social Good Movement Tour Launched by Social Change Activists Kristen Thomasino and Marie Lemelle to Empower Gen Z

Social Change Activists Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA and Kristen Thomasino penned a Joint Venture for The Social Good Movement Tour at The Social Good Release Party 2023. CEO Kristen Thomasino created Thomasino Media LLC, headquartered in Southern California, and various Social Good projects such as Buddytown, The Social Good Conferences, and The Social Good Magazine. Platinum Star Public Relations, helmed by Founder/CEO Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA and established in 2000, is the parent company of Platinum Star Media Group and based in Southern California. Social Good Movement Tour produced by Thomasino Media and Platinum Star Public Relations The Social Good Movement Tour meet the Creators and Show Hosts, Kristen Thomasino and Marie Y. Lemelle.

Thomasino Media and Platinum Star Public Relations form "The Social Good Movement Tour,” designed for Gen Z to solve problems and to encourage social good.

Imagine a world where Gen Z is not only aware of global problems but is engaged in solving them.” — Marie Y. Lemelle, a longtime mentor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristen Thomasino, the CEO of Thomasino Media LLC, announced the launch of “The Social Good Movement Tour,” a joint venture with Marie Y. Lemelle, the founder and CEO of Platinum Star Public Relations.



Kristen Thomasino stated that "The Social Good Movement Tour" is the perfect outlet for Gen Z to channel their energy and find ways to engage with others to create positive outcomes. It was an easy decision to work with Marie Lemelle based on her experience working with schools, juvenile system, and other creative projects to execute "The Social Good Movement Tour" together. This year round tour is designed to connect with Gen Z and provide a real-life platform with people who are doing social good."



“Imagine a world where Gen Z is not only aware of the global problems but is engaged in solving them,” said Lemelle, a longtime mentor, whose life’s work has been dedicated to social change. "The Social Good Movement Tour is to inspire Gen Z to create a positive change, first in their community and beyond. We plan to start the tour in our home base in Los Angeles County and then take it on the road.”

The founders of the tour believes that by connecting young minds with Social Good Movement role models, they can ignite their passion, equip them with essential tools, and create a ripple effect of change that transcends generations. The tour aims to build a community passionate about making a positive impact and inspiring hope, resilience, and determination.



The mission is to provide an immersive and transformative experience that sparks passion for addressing current events and connecting with the knowledge and skills to create meaningful change. The experience offers interactive workshops, thought-provoking discussions, and hands-on experiences that cultivate critical thinking, empathy, and leadership skills. “We are dedicated to inclusivity and diversity and welcome participants to explore and engage with various societal issues,” said Kristen Thomasino.



Learn more about the tour at www.socialgoodtour.com (http://www.socialgoodtour.com/) or send an email to operations@socialgoodtour.com to book us for an event, volunteer services, be considered to be on our revolving panel and to become a sponsor.

Contact : Marie Y. Lemelle at www.platinumstarpr.com or Kristen Thomasino