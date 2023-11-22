Autumn Tap Siac Craft Market continues to be held from Thursday to Sunday

MACAU, November 22 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Autumn Tap Siac Craft Market will continue to be held from Thursday to Sunday (23 to 26 November) at Tap Siac Square, featuring a new group of cultural and creative brands. The public is welcome to participate in this cultural and creative event in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

This edition of the Tap Siac Craft Market features over 220 distinctive handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative practitioners from Macao, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and Korea each week. More than 90% of cultural and creative entities participating this week are different from last week, covering a diverse range of cultural and creative products including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, natural and handmade products, as well as special co-branded products with the “Craft Market” logo. There will also be a number of creative workshops and music performances by singers from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong. All members of the public are welcome to participate in the Tap Siac Craft Market’s 15th anniversary celebrations. In addition, those who consume a designated amount at the Craft Market may redeem gifts commemorating its 15th anniversary by presenting the respective receipts issued by the on-site stalls from 23 to 26 November. Gifts are limited, subject to availability.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is open from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time.

For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo). For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 during office hours.