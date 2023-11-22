Introducing the All-New Venom BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom: High Performance, ultraportable laptop
Designed and engineered for high performance ultraportable laptop computing, Venom manufactures a business grade circular economic 14 inch laptop.
It is uncomfortable to try something new, however it is fatal not to.”RICHMOND, VIC, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the All-New Venom BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom: High Performance, ultraportable business laptop, for aspirational power users, students, business people and entrepreneurs.
— Jaan Turon
Venom unveils its next evolution in ultraportable laptop computers: the BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom Gen 9 with an emphasis on greater performance for creators, coders, researchers and scientists. Packed with cutting-edge technologies for sustained performance and built with the circular economy in mind. “This is our most powerful, versatile, and long lifecycle, eco-friendly BlackBook to date” said the founder and Director of Venom Computers, Jaan Turon.
Processing Power
The BlackBook Phantom features the 13th generation Intel Core i7-1360p processor, offering a real-world effective speed improvement of up to 40% when compared to the previous generation. The leap in performance is complemented by DDR5 RAM, which is 150% faster than the previous generation and there is up to 60% more than before, offering elevated multitasking capabilities for the most demanding applications.
Design and User Experience
Crafted yet again from Aerospace-grade Magnesium Alloy, the all new Zero 14 is ultralight weighing 2.66 lbs – 1.21kgs whilst packed with the largest battery that can fly on a commercial aircraft. The unibody chassis, coated in signature Imperial Graphite Black, showcases a minimalist and timeless elegance. In terms of UX, special attention has been given to keyboard ergonomics and tactile response. There is now an all new silky smooth glass touchpad which is 59% larger than its predecessor contributing to a higher level of typing comfort in the 14" ultraportable segment.
High Resolution Display
The laptop displays a WXGA+ 2800 X 1800 resolution screen with over 5 million pixels —a 243% increase in pixel density compared to its predecessor. The LTPS (Low Temperature Polysilicon LCD) is faster and more energy efficient than traditional amorphous silicon panels. Supporting 100% sRGB colors and a Venom Vision Anti-Glare glass panel overlay resulting in enhanced energy-efficiency.
Battery Life & Noise
The BlackBook Phantom comes with a 99.9 Watt-hour battery—a 31% increase in size over the previous model. The Venom Stealth cooling system is now some 30% quieter than its predecessor. User-definable controls allow for fan speed and temperature control, while reducing noise. This offers the ability to fine-tune a balance between performance and comfort.
Extensive Connectivity
The laptop is equipped with Thunderbolt 4, plus another USB Type C port totaling 2, plus 2 X USB A 3.2 ports, a Full sized SD card, a full-sized HDMI port, and a 3.5mm in/out audio jack.
Sustainable Computing
In keeping with Venom’s commitment to sustainability, as with all BlackBooks this Phantom is also eligible for a sustainable eco-friendly trade-in program. Exchange an up to 7-year-old i7 BlackBook for cash within 30 days of a new purchase. The Venom Value Cycle states that Venom customers become future suppliers to Venom; old BlackBooks are refurbished and re-sold, embodying the essence of sustainability by avoiding landfill or downcycling. The Venom Value Cycle program is now in its 8th year and has continued to minimize the need to downcycle or create e-waste by crafting computers that are worthy of continual ownership.
The upgradeability and serviceability of The BlackBook means that, the battery can easily be serviced and or replaced, memory can be added and or upgraded and the high speed SSD running at 7000 mb/s can also be upgraded and or changed without resorting to proprietary modules or drives while also avoiding the use of unupgradable soldered memory and SSD.
Empowered for Utility
Including two internationally compliant power adaptors, one for the office and one for home, as well Venom’s signature external recovery drive that can restore factory settings in under 5 minutes. Being accessible, serviceable and upgradable, allows for global and remote deployment while prolonging the laptop's lifespan.
Future-Ready
Windows 11 ready; supporting facial recognition via Windows Hello, ensuring secure and convenient user verification. With all biometric data being kept locally within the device and never being made available to any other device or cloud storage device. Venom maintains that user data should remain the property of the user. The webcam has been updated to included Full High-Definition resolution as well as temporal noise reduction, resulting in clearer video communication.
Audio upgrade
With the all new Nahimic audio driver powered by steelseries and 2 x 2 watt speakers, Venom have improved the audio output by 100% over its predecessor and provided a fully customizable equalizer suite to control sound output.
Service and Support
Venom’s warranty is comprehensive, offering direct end user support with an onsite pickup and return warranty supported via multiple service centers and an online ticket based support system readily available for troubleshooting and guidance.
Everything is important – Intelligent Performance ™
Venom produces laptop computers on the principles of Intelligent Performance ™ meaning performance, functionality and sustainability are equally weighted. “We always intended to be the best to market – not first to market. It’s tough to implement, this is our latest attempt and It's not just the best laptop we’ve ever made, we’ve ambitiously aimed for the best ultraportable anywhere,” said Jaan Turon. Venom offers a full refund upon return for any customer’s expectations that are not met.
For more details, visit www.shopvenom.com.
John Smith
Venom Computers
+1 855-995-8237
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram