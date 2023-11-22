Hugosave Partners GTN to offer ETF Portfolios as a New Investment Vehicle
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Wealthcare® and savings app Hugosave® today announced the launch of fractionalised exchange-traded funds (ETFs) portfolios to its clients in a partnership with GTN, a global fintech redefining investment and trading for all. This partnership makes Hugosave the first savings app in Singapore to provide ETF portfolios as a means to support personal savings from as little as S$0.01.
David Fergusson, CEO of Atlas Consolidated said, “Helping our clients develop healthy financial habits by spending smarter, saving more, and investing diligently to grow their wealth is what we do. Through this partnership with GTN, we have broken down traditional barriers and democratised investments with fractionalised ETF portfolios. From as little as S$0.01, our clients can move a step closer towards their long-term financial goals by investing in ETF portfolios on top of buying and selling physical precious metals.”
ETF Portfolios to support your savings
Traditionally, the conventional way to buy ETFs portfolios was through a brokerage or an online trading platform, and each transaction required a minimum investment as well as incurring commission and brokerage fees. With fractionalised ETF portfolios, Hugosave clients can conveniently buy and sell these portfolios from as little as S$0.01 (excluding transaction fees) on the savings app. This is exceptionally beneficial for Hugosave clients who prefer to have greater control over their investments by being able to buy smaller increments of an ETF portfolio.
By making ETF portfolios accessible, individuals of all financial backgrounds and investment appetites are able to utilise this tool as part of their savings strategies to achieve their financial goals.
“GTN is delighted to have been selected by Hugosave as they expand their offering with GTN Invest, our digital wealth management platform,” said Julien Le Noble, CEO of GTN Asia. “Their goal of democratising investing for everyone aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver innovative solutions that enable everyone to invest in anything at any time.”
Three portfolios, Cautious, Balanced and Growth, carefully curated using a combination of five major asset classes are tailored to the client’s investment personality.
Invest according to your comfort level
Before getting started on any investments in these portfolios, clients go through an Investment Personality Quiz to discover the most suitable ETF portfolios for their personality type:
● Defender: More comfortable with lower volatility investments with moderate gains.
● Mediator: Prefers to take a balanced approach to risk and reward
● Adventurer: Comfortable going for higher gains even if it means more volatility
The three ETF portfolios offered through this partnership cover five major asset classes, namely: equity, fixed income, money market, REITS and Commodities. Compositions within the portfolios will vary accordingly:
● Cautious Portfolio: This portfolio is slightly more cautious in nature, with a composition that is weighted towards money markets versus equities.
● Balanced Portfolio: This portfolio is well balanced for moderate return and volatility, with a composition that is evenly distributed across main asset
classes.
● Growth Portfolio: This portfolio is slightly more focused on higher returns but will be more volatile in nature as a consequence, with a composition
that is weighted towards equities over money markets.
Hugosave’s ETF portfolios feature will be available from 23 November 2023 to all Hugosave clients. They will be held in Hugosave's Trustbox®, a digitally delivered and managed trust that allows clients to better manage and protect their assets. Clients can open a Trustbox account in minutes and start investing immediately via the Hugosave app with no fees, minimum income or assets required.
Hugosave is Singapore’s leading Wealthcare companion with approximately 70,000 clients using the app to optimise their finances and build healthy financial habits. For more information about Hugosave, please visit www.hugosave.com.
