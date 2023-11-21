Wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow of Russia

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - On November 21, the official visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon to the Russian Federation began with the laying of a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Guard of honor and an orchestra were lined up at the place of "Alexandrovsky Sad" during the wreath-laying ceremony.

The military commandant of the city of Moscow reported to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the formation and preparation of the Honor Guard for the ceremony honoring the memory of the victims of the path of freedom.

The President of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, laid a wreath in front of the Eternal Flame under ceremonial music and observed the memory of the heroes of the Russian Federation with a minute's silence. Then, after the bells and a minute of silence, the National Anthem of the Republic of Tajikistan was performed.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the honor guard marched past the President of the country Emomali Rahmon and the participants of the wreath-laying ceremony.

At this ceremony, the Head of the Tajik State was accompanied by high-ranking representatives of the Government of the Russian Federation.