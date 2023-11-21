Meeting and negotiations at the highest level between Tajikistan and Russia

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - Today, November 21, as part of the official visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Russian Federation, a meeting and negotiations of the highest level between Tajikistan and Russia were held in the Kremlin Palace.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon was warmly welcomed by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

During the negotiations, the heads of the two states discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation within the framework of a special meeting and with the participation of delegations of the parties in a friendly atmosphere and good understanding, which is characteristic of the interstate relations of the two countries.

The heads of state discussed the current aspects of the strategic partnership of the parties, including issues of cooperation in the economic and commercial, cultural and humanitarian sectors, as well as in the field of security.

There was also an exchange of views on a wide range of regional and international issues.

During the negotiations, the Leader of the Nation mentioned that we consider this visit as an important step in the further expansion of strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries and pointed out that the cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia today has a steady flow in all areas of mutual interest.

It was emphasized that this year is considered a festive year for both countries. 30 years ago, the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance was signed. The achieved level of cooperation was highly appreciated.

In the negotiations, issues of energy cooperation, as well as industrial cooperation with attention to the metallurgical, mining, textile, food and pharmaceutical industries took an important place.

It should be mentioned that, considering the large hydropower resources, our country is currently actively developing "green" energy.

Tajikistan has 13 thousand glaciers, which form 60 percent of the water resources of Central Asia.

Our country ranks eighth in the world in terms of total hydropower sources and in second place in terms of its specific share per capita.

Today, Tajikistan produces 98 percent of its electricity in hydroelectric power plants, i.e., from renewable sources of "green" energy and ranks sixth in the world according to this indicator.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan is determined to double the production capacity of clean energy as a key basis for promoting the "green economy".

The parties agreed that agriculture is another promising area of cooperation.

Readiness was expressed for the expansion of the export of ecologically clean agricultural products of Tajikistan to Russia.

The discussion was also held on the broad possibilities of cooperation in the field of tourism.

The trend of Russian tourists' interest in Tajikistan and the corresponding increase in their number was stressed.

Satisfaction was expressed with the high results of humanitarian cooperation, which are on the rise.

Last year, in October, Days of Tajik Culture were successfully held in Russia, and this summer, Days of Russian Culture were held in the cities of Tajikistan.

During the negotiations, special attention was paid to the study of the Russian language, which in Tajikistan, according to the Constitution, has been given the status of a language of communication between nations.

It should be mentioned that the study of the Russian language in Tajikistan is mandatory at all levels of the education system starting from kindergarten in more than four thousand educational institutions.

Support was expressed for the expansion of the experience of sending Russian teachers to Tajikistan within the framework of the project "Russian Teacher Abroad", under which 72 teachers are currently working in our country.

The heads of state attached great importance to the development and strengthening of interregional relations.

Today, more than 80 federal and economic entities of Russia cooperate with Tajikistan.

It was assured that the further expansion of the geography of interregional relations will contribute to the development of economic and trade relations and other relations between the states.

Discussion was held on the positive course of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Strengthening of relations between the legislative bodies of the two states is observed.

The importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of security was mentioned.